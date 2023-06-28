Welcome to Daqing | Please check the color of the city that belongs to Daqing_Domestic Channel_News Center_Changjiang Net_cjn.cn

Original title: At the opening of “Travel Development”, let us use the color as a guide to know a city——

Please check, it belongs to the city color of Daqing

Core tip: To feel the charm of the city, color is probably the most direct and unforgettable beauty.

If a city has a color, what color is Daqing?

The person who masters the color palette of Daqing city must be a color master.

Because, Daqing is called “stunning beauty”!

Its color blends with Daqing’s style and characteristics; its shades blend with the city’s ambition and future.

The “red” petroleum culture, the “golden” paleontology culture, the “green” grassland culture, the “blue” waterfront culture, and the “white” ice and snow culture have jointly created the colorful, beautiful scenery and unique charm of Daqing.

On the occasion of the opening of the 5th Provincial Tourism Development Conference, please follow the reporter’s writing, let us savor the city color that makes Daqing proud!

“Red tourism” has become the core product of Daqing tourism

Here is the “red” oil culture

In the wonderful change from “Oil City” to “Travel City”, the oil culture “red tourism” with Daqing spirit and iron man spirit as its essence and cultural connotation has become the core product of Daqing tourism, empowering spiritual inheritance.

Daqing is rich in red tourism resources and rich in oil culture. The 48 oilfield industrial relics cover the spiritual birthplace, oilfield memorial sites, oilfield production bases, and oilfield urban landscapes, covering the entire chain of production, life, office, and scientific research.

There are production and research categories represented by the spirit memorial room of the sewing factory, one of the “six heirlooms”, relics and old sites represented by Songji Mitsui and Songji Liujing, etc., and iron man Wang Jinxi Memorial Hall and Oil Field History Exhibition Hall. venue base class etc. Including 17 cultural relics protection units, 4 national patriotism education demonstration bases, 17 China National Petroleum Corporation corporate spirit education bases, 2 national 4A-level tourist attractions and 2 3A-level tourist attractions.

Daqing’s oil culture red tour carries the characteristic regional culture of Daqing.

In recent years, guided by the development of all-for-one tourism, Daqing has deeply integrated red tourism resources and created special red tourism sections. Using red tourism resources, we have created a variety of red tours, research tours, and venue tours with Daqing characteristics, and have completed “red +” tourism articles.

Daqing has successively won the “National Industrial Tourism Innovation Unit”, “China Industrial Tourism Innovation Achievement Award”, “China Cultural Tourism Integration Demonstration City”, “China‘s Best Red Cultural Experience Tourism City”, “China‘s Best Health and Leisure Tourism City”, “China‘s Most It has been awarded many titles such as “The Best Global Tourism and Leisure Destination” and “Tourism City with Chinese Characteristics for Industrial and Cultural Experience”.

“Golden” ancient relics tell people about the profound history of Daqing

Here are the “golden” ancient relics

On June 10, the country’s first Ice Age-themed night tour Dream opened, telling people the story of the Ice Age and Daqing with a light and shadow feast that travels through time and space.

In Daqing, you can see the most complete mammoth fossil in China so far, explore the evolution of paleontology 2.58 million years ago, and explore the ancestor culture of the Bronze Age 3,000 years ago. Natural collections, cultural treasures, and historical gifts complement each other here.

The “Housekeeping Treasures” of the Daqing Museum are two real mammoth fossil skeletons. They tell everyone that this land ten thousand years ago was a beautiful homeland with a suitable climate, flourishing plants, and suitable for the survival of ancient animals; The process of mammoth and woolly rhino populations from scratch, from huge to extinct.

The treasure of the town hall of Zhaozhou County Museum is the Jin Dynasty bronze cymbals with inscriptions.

Such engraved copper cymbals are rarely unearthed in China, but the Zhaozhou County Museum has 11 of them. After appraisal by cultural and museum experts, 4 pieces were designated as the national first-class cultural relics, and 7 were designated as the national second-class cultural relics, which filled the gap in the unearthed cultural relics of the Jin Dynasty in my country, and were praised by experts as “the chime bells of the north”.

The treasure of the town hall of Zhaoyuan County Museum is Wang’s buffalo fossil.

The fossil of Wang’s buffalo unearthed in Sanzhan Town, Zhaoyuan County is the largest known individual of Wang’s buffalo in China. Inferred by experts, this Wang buffalo fossil has been buried for about 25,000 years, and it is a national first-class paleontological fossil specimen.

There is a “green” grassland style here

Want to see the vastness of the summer grassland?

In July, come to the Gushan Beizi Grassland to see the lush water and grass, the herds of cattle and sheep, watch the Mongolian people dance cheerfully, and listen to the unrestrained and deep sound of the Matouqin.

Gushan Beizi Grassland, located on the west bank of Longhupao in Duerbote, is the largest and most well-protected original ecological prairie in Daqing.

The grassland area of ​​Daqing accounts for one-fifth of the city area. The scenery of Duerbert Mongolian Autonomous County is unique. You can join the passionate Naadam Conference, listen to the melodious Mongolian long tune, taste the unique roasted whole sheep and horse wine, and appreciate the splendor. The diverse national culture makes people linger and forget to return.

In order to welcome the Fifth Provincial Tourism Development Conference, on May 1st, the first non-governmental Naadam Conference in Qingqing Grassland of Duerbert County was held. Colorful flags were flying on the grassland and people were buzzing. This event integrating “sports, leisure and culture” The sports event attracted nearly a hundred farmers and herdsmen from all townships and towns in the county to participate.

Following the successful holding of the first non-governmental Naadam Conference in Qingqing Grassland in Duerbert County, on June 18, the 27th Naadam Conference in Zhaoyuan County opened, and traditional ethnic sports competitions such as horse racing, wrestling, archery, and Ulan red were held. . Under the blue sky and white clouds, on the green grass, players from all sides competed fiercely, and the competition was brilliant.

“Blue” Waterfront Daqing is waiting for you to check in

There is a “blue” lake and water rhyme

The misty waves do not move, the shadows are heavy, and the blue color is not as deep as the emerald color.

Hundreds of lakes are full of beauty, and hundreds of lakes are beautiful.

Here, filled with the happiness of Daqing people.

In Daqing, more than 200 beautiful lakes are dotted on the land of the “green oil capital”, and each lake has its own story.

Two-thirds of the Zhalong Wetland, one of the eight largest wetlands in the world, is in Daqing. The largest urban wetland in Asia is also in Daqing. In midsummer, thousands of hectares of blue waves, gentle reeds, fish flying in the shallow bottom, and a hundred birds contending. Beautiful.

The 5th Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Development Conference was held. Based on the principle of “benefiting the people”, Daqing comprehensively managed 7 lakes.

Sanyong Lake is a pool of clear water, an open park, with roads around the lake, fountains, and barrier-free passages. The fishing area does not affect the order, sanitation and water body of the park, and provides a leisure place for fishing enthusiasts.

In Liming Lake, a 1,316-meter-long wooden trestle bridge floats on the water. In the evening, people stroll by the lake, watch the lake and enjoy the scenery, and spend the most leisurely time of the day.

In Binzhou Lake, which is adjacent to Liming Lake, there are athletes running on the plastic running track along the lake, and the fine sandy beach by the lake is a paradise for children.

There are also the transformed Wanbao Lake, Xinchao Lake, Yandu Lake, and Rand Lake…all of which have become places for people to relax.

The winter of Daqing wrapped in silver is too beautiful to behold

There is a “white” ice and snow culture here

The winter of Daqing covered in silver is even more beautiful.

The “white” ice and snow culture attracts tourists to check in one after another.

In winter in Daqing, there are pure white ice and snow, and the largest medium and low temperature geothermal field in China.

Every year from January 1st to March 10th, the wonderful “Ice and Snow Show” takes turns.

The magnificent, majestic, and beautiful ice and snow tourism cultural feast has truly turned “cold resources” into “hot economy” and continues to be recognized as a special ice and snow brand in Daqing.

In the snow and ice, you can soak in the most romantic snow hot springs in the “C position” of Daqing: in the outdoor snow hot springs in winter, you can experience the extreme happiness of ice and fire;

You can participate in hearty ice and snow events: snow kite, ice cross-country, winter swimming, ice dragon boat, ice bike, ice fishing and other interesting competitions with traditional and regional characteristics, parent-child activities and outdoor sports activities, etc. held in the year;

You can dream of fishing and hunting in the cold area for thousands of years: accompanied by the chants of fishermen in the severe cold, winter fishing with a century-old history shows the unique fishing and hunting culture of Northeast China, and also reproduces the beauty of celebrating the harvest in the middle of winter landscape;

You can come to a family carnival ice and snow entertainment: the annual Zhaoyuan Ice and Snow Festival, Duerbert Spring Festival Garden Party…

The collision of traditional culture and ice and snow culture will make you dizzying.

Throughout the year, Daqing has beautiful scenery and changing colors;

Now in the future, Daqing, keep walking, infinite charm!

The city colors of Daqing are painted with care by the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government and every citizen, full of love, and related to ideals.

When people pick up the paintbrush and paint the city with the colors in their hearts, Daqing has the possibility to cheer for the future and create everything!

Natural collections, humanistic treasures, and historical gifts complement each other in various forms. Daqing is looking forward to it, and we will paint a colorful future with you!

