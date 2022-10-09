Welcome to the 20 Great Longjiang Good “Feng” Scenery 丨 115.1 million mu of grain crops have been harvested in the province and more than half of the autumn harvest area

News from this newspaper (reporter Zhou Jing)The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that as of October 7, the province has harvested 120.95 million mu of crops. Among them, 115.1 million mu of grain crops have been used for half.

Since October, the vast land of Longjiang is full of gratifying harvest scenes. All parts of the province insist on coordinating epidemic prevention and control and autumn harvest production without swaying, taking multiple measures to ensure the autumn harvest, and promoting classified measures in a coordinated manner, so as to ensure that the grains are returned to the warehouse in time, and all the fruits of the bumper harvest are in hand. Especially during the National Day, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs organized 12 autumn harvest production guidance service groups to provide scheduling guidance, and made every effort to organize various places to seize the agricultural time, overcome difficulties, speed up the progress, and quickly set off a climax of the autumn harvest.

Agricultural and rural departments at all levels in the province stick to their posts, organize effectively, strengthen guidance, formulate work plans for autumn harvest, set up special classes for autumn harvest work, and make every effort to promote autumn harvest production work. The process of autumn harvest in the province has been significantly accelerated.

It is understood that all parts of the province adhere to the principle of machine-based, supplemented by people, scientifically arrange the harvest sequence, and specifically implement “six first and six later”: that is, soybeans first, then rice, corn, early-maturing crops, late-maturing crops, and commercial crops first. The principle of field crops, early-maturing varieties first and late-maturing varieties, seed fields first, then general crops, and low-lying land after Gangchuan land, shall be fully harvested and harvested quickly. At the same time, after the machine is collected, strengthen the manual picking, reduce the field loss, and realize the return of the pellets.

Recently, in the eighth management area of ​​Keshan Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group, nine soybean harvesters are undergoing combined harvesting operations.

Dai Mengdi, Meng Xiangzhi, reporter Liu Chang