The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and the cadres and the masses are full of expectations. Everyone expressed that they should unite as one, work together, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Lobsang Dawa is an engineer at Lhasa Railway Station in Tibet. In the ten years of hard work, Lobsang Dawa has witnessed and experienced the leap-forward development of railway construction in Tibet.

Luosandava, engineer of Lhasa Railway Station in Tibet:In the extraordinary ten years, I have witnessed the opening of the La-Ri Railway and the La-Lin Railway on the snow-covered plateau. I am full of expectations for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, our young generation of Tibetan railway people will surely take on responsibilities, unite and strive for a better future, and contribute our youthful talents to the development of plateau railways.

From transportation to cultural education, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a series of policies and measures to benefit the people have benefited people of all ethnic groups. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and people believe that life will be better in the future.

Muhetar Mijiti, teacher of Xinjiang Aksu Vocational and Technical College:In July this year, the General Secretary came to Xinjiang, and I was very excited and extremely proud. We will bear in mind the general secretary’s ardent entrustment, cultivate high-quality technical and technical personnel for the party and the country, work hard and forge ahead, and welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

Lin Zhenyu, Director of the Cultural Center of Fuchuan Yao Autonomous County, Guangxi:In the past ten years, our Yao compatriots have lived a good life, and the Yao culture has continued to prosper and develop. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held. We firmly believe that the country will be stronger, the people will be richer, and the culture will be more prosperous.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, and people from all walks of life are full of confidence in the future. Everyone said that they should stand on their posts, work hard, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Mao Jinhua, a villager of Qianhu Miao Village in Xijiang, Leishan, Guizhou:In the past ten years, we have changed a lot here, highways have been opened, farmhouses and homestays have also been opened. I believe that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the road of rural revitalization will (will) become wider and wider, and everyone is full of hope for a brighter future.

Yi Qiu, a staff member of the Bishan District project at the Chengdu-Chongqing hub node:For the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we are full of expectations. With General Secretary Xi at the helm, our digital infrastructure construction will achieve a new leap forward, and the digital economy of the east and west will achieve coordinated development, providing a strong foundation for the realization of a digital power. power.

