Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 7th.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, with great historical initiative, great political courage, and strong responsibility, has promoted the cause of the Party and the country to achieve historic achievements and make historic changes. The promising spirit pushes forward socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

In the golden autumn of October, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held in Beijing. The great cause is like a rainbow, and the brilliant new journey begins. This historic event is of great significance in uniting and motivating the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strive for a new victory for socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Since September 7, Xinhua News Agency has launched a column report entitled “Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, fully reporting the practical actions of various regions and departments to welcome the 20th National Congress of the Party with outstanding achievements and high spirits, reflecting people’s attitude towards the 20th Party Congress. The ardent hope for the great victory and the heartfelt support for the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core.

Walking into the new power financial technology center located in the functional core area of ​​​​the capital, the welcoming robot greeted the guests warmly. Its owners and members of the technology service team are busy with a new batch of settled enterprises in the warm atmosphere of welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“In October, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held in Beijing. We are very excited and full of energy. We must seize the historical opportunity and form a strong driving force for high-quality development.” The person in charge of the New Power Fintech Center said.

The bright and spacious building in front of me, like a futuristic space, was a clothing wholesale market a few years ago.

Tourists visit the Shougang Ski Jumping Area in Beijing (photo taken on April 4, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Huanzong

As the largest clothing wholesale distribution center in the northern region, the zoo wholesale market at that time was less than 1 square kilometer, with more than 10 wholesale markets concentrated. Every day, the crowds were dense and the logistics were concentrated, and there were many hidden dangers in traffic, public security and fire protection.

What should the positioning of the capital be like? In February 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed during his inspection work in Beijing that it is necessary to clarify the city’s strategic positioning, adhere to and strengthen the core functions of the capital’s national political center, cultural center, international exchange center, and scientific and technological innovation center, and implement in-depth humanities Beijing and science and technology Beijing. , Green Beijing strategy, and strive to build Beijing into a world-class harmonious and livable city.

Relieve non-capital functions and abandon the “big and comprehensive” industrial structure. After years of hard work, the area where “Dynamic Approval” is located has successfully transformed into a national-level financial technology demonstration area. At present, there are more than 200 fintech enterprises and professional service institutions in the demonstration zone, forming an industrial chain of supervision, channels, operations, third-party payment and network security in the field of fintech. By 2025, it will become a gathering place for global fintech leaders.

There are still many such “subtractions”: in the past 10 years, Beijing has “broke the wrist” and “upgraded the quality”, withdrew about 3,000 general manufacturing and polluting enterprises, and eased and upgraded nearly 1,000 regional professional markets and logistics centers; 300 million square meters, urban and rural construction land reduction by 110 square kilometers…

“Beijing has become the first mega-city in the country to reduce the amount of development. We exchanged the ‘subtraction’ for the ‘addition’ of the capital’s development in the new era.” said Mu Peng, director of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission.

Today, Beijing’s industrial development and technological innovation are gaining momentum. Build an international science and technology innovation center, build a comprehensive demonstration zone for the expansion and opening up of the national service industry and a pilot free trade zone, build a global digital economy benchmark city, create new demand with supply-side structural reform, and relieve Beijing’s non-capital functions as the “bull nose” to promote Beijing and Tianjin It is hoped that coordinated development and the linkage of “five sons” will form a superposition effect and become a powerful driving force for promoting high-quality development.

In the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, in the parking lot in front of the Pony.ai Company, two rows of self-driving fleets are changing shifts. Zhang Ning, head of the company’s Beijing R&D center, said: “We are accelerating the research and development and testing of autonomous vehicles. Beijing’s autonomous driving continues to usher in good, so we firmly believe that future development will be prosperous.”

A national laboratory has been established, 12 supercomputing centers, 46 supercomputers with the world‘s top 500 computing power have been built, and a number of major original achievements such as new gene editing technology, Tianji, quantum direct communication prototype, and “Changan Chain” have come out one after another.

A visitor visits the booth of the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China at the Shougang Park Financial Services Special Exhibition of the Service Trade Fair (photo taken on September 4, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Huanzong

“30 science and technology innovations”, regulations on promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, regulations on optimizing the business environment, “reporting and approval” for high-tech enterprises…

This is a 5G remote-controlled excavator filmed at the 2022 World Robot Expo (photo taken on August 18, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

In the context of reduction, Beijing is striving to build a sophisticated economic structure, and the advantages of modern service industries such as finance, information, and technology have become more prominent. Industries such as artificial intelligence, 5G communications, aerospace satellites, and biomedicine are rapidly emerging, and a new generation of information technology and medical health has become the “new engine” for Beijing’s development. In 2021, Beijing’s GDP will exceed 4 trillion yuan, and the added value of the digital economy will account for over 40%.

The upsurge of technological innovation is surging in Jinghua.

