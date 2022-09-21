

Always keep the responsibility of food security in mind, carry it on your shoulders, and fall on the field, so that the “plentiful” scenery will be there every year, and the “Chinese rice bowl” will become more and more stable.



Ten thousand mu of rice in Jinyuan Township, Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, Kunming City has entered the harvesting period. Photo by Yunnan Net reporter Wang Shujuan.

Caiyun.com Special Commentator Hoffer

In September, 10,000 mu of rice in Jinyuan Township, Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, Kunming City, Yunnan Province entered the harvesting period. Through the actual yield measurement, the average yield per mu reached more than 720 kilograms. The latest agricultural situation dispatch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows that nearly 20% of the country’s autumn grains are currently harvested, and all regions are scrambling for fine weather to carry out machine harvesting operations to ensure that grain particles are returned to the warehouse. On the basis of a new high in summer grain output, drawing a “plentiful” autumn grain scene is not only the “ballast stone” to stabilize food security, but also the confidence of striving for a new journey.

The country takes the people as the foundation, and the people take food as the sky. This year is the year of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is an important year for the 14th Five-Year Plan to link the previous and the next. It is also an important year for my country to enter a new journey of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. Good food work and food security are of great significance. Food is related to the national movement and people’s livelihood. Food security is not only the foundation and guarantee of national security, but also an important starting point for consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation. The output of autumn grain accounts for 3/4 of the annual grain output, which is the bulk of the annual grain production. Ensuring that the annual grain output remains above 1.3 trillion catties is one of the main expected goals for economic and social development in 2022, and it is also one of the bottom-line tasks for this year’s “three rural” work. Only by grasping the “big head” of autumn grain production and going all out to win the autumn grain harvest can we lay the foundation for the whole year’s grain production and economic and social development.

You can’t relax for a moment when it comes to eating. This year, the country has a bumper harvest of summer grain, with a total output of 147.39 million tons. It has a good foundation to fight hard for autumn grain production and win a bumper grain harvest throughout the year. However, since August, the cumulative area rainfall in the Yangtze River Basin has been 72 mm, 64% lower than the same period of the previous year, and the inflow of the main stream of the Yangtze River and its main tributaries is 40-80% lower than the same period of the previous year. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection in Liaoning: “We must do a good job of drought relief.” All parties acted quickly, did everything possible to stabilize production, and went all out to achieve a bumper harvest. At present, 236 million mu of autumn grain has been harvested nationwide. Among them, Yunnan has sown 48.24 million mu of autumn grain, an increase of 357,000 mu year-on-year; 12.9304 million mu of autumn grain has been harvested, accounting for 26.8% of the sown area. A plethora of autumn grains is slowly unfolding in front of people’s eyes.

The autumn grain is abundant, and the world is safe. At present, the large-scale harvest of autumn grains has been launched one after another. To paint the “plentiful” autumn grains and stabilize China‘s rice bowl, it is still necessary to maintain a posture of worrying about it all the time, just race against time and take the initiative to come up with more effective and useful measures. Not long ago, the central government issued an additional 10 billion yuan in agricultural subsidies for drought relief and disaster relief on top of the 30 billion yuan in agricultural subsidies already distributed this year. A few days ago, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs also issued a notice to deploy further mechanized production during the “Three Autumns” period. In addition, the weather has continued to be fine recently, and the north and south of the river have set off an upsurge in writing the autumn grain harvest answer sheet. Policies are solid, people work hard, and God helps, and the autumn grains are “plentiful” in good condition.

Hongfan eight politics, food is the first government. During the autumn equinox, a large-scale harvest of autumn grains across the country is in full swing, and a bumper harvest of autumn grains is in sight. But the “rich” scene is not for a while, but for a long time. my country is a big country with a large population. Solving the problem of eating well, making China‘s rice bowl more stable, and allowing the people to live a more blissful and blissful life are always the top priorities in governing the country. The autumn harvest is busy and does not relax. For a long time, it has maintained the red line of 1.8 billion mu of arable land, cultivated good seeds and strong agricultural “Chinese cores”, developed technology and machinery, and always kept the responsibility of food security in mind, carried on the shoulders, and fell on the field. The “Feng” scene can be always there every year, and the “Chinese rice bowl” can become more and more stable, and always inspire confidence, confidence and pride in the new journey.

