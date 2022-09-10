Welcome to the 20th Heilongjiang Province “Extraordinary Decade” theme series of press conferences Ecology｜To fully promote the rectification of feedback from the central ecological and environmental protection inspectors

□Our reporter Wu Yuxi

On the 9th, the sixth session of “Heilongjiang Province’s ‘Extraordinary Decade’ Theme Series Press Conference” was held. Liu Wei, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, introduced the rectification results of the central ecological and environmental protection inspectors in our province at the press conference. and future work directions.

Liu Wei introduced that the Central Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspector is a major reform measure and a major institutional arrangement personally advocated and deployed by General Secretary Xi Jinping. In recent years, our province has taken a series of resolute measures to promote the rectification of problems reported by the central ecological and environmental protection inspectors.

Strengthen political responsibility and make rectification. Since 2018, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee has deployed 7 special inspections and rectification work. A leading group for the inspection and rectification work with the governor as the team leader was established. Since 2016, a total of 11 leading group meetings have been held for special research and promotion.

Improve the working mechanism and focus on rectification. Implement a provincial-level inspection mechanism, and solidly carry out provincial-level ecological and environmental protection inspections. Implement a supervision and promotion mechanism, establish a supervision and promotion mechanism and a collaborative linkage mechanism for provincial departments, implement whole-process supervision on issues within the responsibility system, and collaborate with relevant departments to resolve key issues. Implement the results tracking mechanism, improve the sales account acceptance system, the file pre-examination and joint review system, and promote the sales account acceptance with high standards.

Strictly pursue accountability and rectification. Resolutely act hard, supervise the handling of outstanding problems, and take serious accountability for outstanding problems such as incomplete rectification, inadequate rectification, low standards, perfunctory rectification, and false rectification.

Regarding the next-step inspection and rectification work, Liu Wei said that our province will adhere to the fundamental principles of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech to Heilongjiang, strictly implement the spirit of the 13th Provincial Party Congress, and firmly Remove the path of ecological priority and green development.

In the principle of rectification, adhere to the “five firsts” principle, highlight political loyalty and responsibility in the first station, practice green development in the first action, make every effort to improve the environment and people’s livelihood, and speed up the management and control of the source layout as soon as possible. The standard strengthens the precise implementation of policies in accordance with the law.

In terms of rectification goals, on the one hand, the inspectors reported that the problems were fully rectified. On the other hand, the quality of the ecological environment continued to be consolidated and improved.

In terms of measures to guarantee, more attention is paid to the construction of the responsibility system and the management and control of the rectification process. The supervision and rectification are fully integrated into the construction of the “four systems”, and the “three-level three-hour and five-report” system is implemented, as well as early warning, notification, interview, listing supervision, and transfer accountability. The “five-step method” ensures that the rectification is completed with high standards and high quality.

Photo by our reporter Wang Debin