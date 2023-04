It’s a nice photo. It captures two women of mature age and is full of tenderness and vaguely disturbing emotions. German photographer Boris Eldagsen won with it in one of the categories of the Sony World Photography Awards competition, which the organizers call one of the most important photography contests of the year. However, he refused to accept the award for his photo and revealed moments later that it was completely created by artificial intelligence (AI), ITV News wrote.

