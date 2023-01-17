Southeast Net, January 17th (reporter Pan Yuerong, correspondent Lin Xinqi) Firecrackers bid farewell to the old year and celebrate the new year with joy. The Spring Festival is approaching, and the flavor of the New Year in Hutou Village, Chuping Township, Zherong County, Ningde City is getting stronger and stronger. On the morning of January 16, the “Our Festival·Spring Festival” was held in the Hutou Village Parent-child Practice Base of the Civilization Practice of Chuping Township –The theme activity of “Welcome Spring and Send Blessings to Thousands of Families”.

Volunteers from the Zherong County Calligraphy Association splashed ink and wrote Spring Festival couplets for the masses.Photo courtesy of Ruby Lin

At the event site, volunteers from the Zherong County Calligraphy Association splashed ink and wrote blessing characters and Spring Festival couplets for the masses. The flowing calligraphy and the bright red Spring Festival couplet paper showed a strong flavor of the New Year. In just one or two hours, a total of blessing characters were sent out There are more than 80 copies and more than 60 couplets.

Volunteers with paper-cutting skills cut blessing characters and other themed patterns related to the taste of the new year and gave them to the citizens.Photo courtesy of Ruby Lin

In the paper-cutting area, volunteers from Zherong County paper-cutting skills used scissors to cut out all kinds of lucky characters and vivid animals, attracting many children to watch and participate, and feel the charm of paper-cutting culture.

In addition, the volunteers also invited the elderly in the village to carry out the activity of making tea around the stove. Through the stove, they publicized the core values ​​of socialism, safety tips during the Spring Festival, etc., and sent New Year blessings to the elderly. It was a joyous experience.

This event enriched the people’s spare time life, and at the same time helped them increase their safety knowledge, enhance their awareness of thrift and thrift, and created a festive and peaceful festival atmosphere.