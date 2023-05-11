Well-known leaker blown, Apple used tricks to unmask, source was in the immediate vicinity of Federighis | News

A leaker by the name of @Analyst941 has made a name for itself over the last few months, since last fall it has repeatedly come up with extremely precise predictions. He was not only the first to know about the “Dynamic Island” of the iPhone 14 Pro and other system functions, but most recently also about Final Cut Pro for the iPad. However, that prediction was to be his undoing – more precisely him and his source at Apple. This was in direct connection with him, because it was his sister. Apple used “multi-step stings” to track down the leak.

combination of fake information

With the help of a plagiarism trap (“Canary Trap”), the company managed to track down the person responsible. Using deliberately controlled, false data on the release of the new iPad software, one could see where the information came from. So @Analyst941 was able to correctly find out that the programs are on the way – but he was wrong about the exact release date. As the leaker explains, Apple had given different periods of time to different people. When the report then went online, it was easy to draw conclusions about the source given the date mentioned. Only his sister had been equipped with said information in exactly this combination. They now hate him, as @Analyst941 points out. He’s sorry for what he did to her.

No more leaks from @Analyst941

It is not yet known who the (allegedly) redundant employee is, but she is said to have been in direct contact with Craig Federighi. There was also a farewell letter from @Analyst941 announcing his departure as a leaker. The next project for him and his sister will soon be to face the legal consequences. Of course, Apple took steps against the two.

Well-known procedure of Apple – for many years

However, there is no comment from Apple, which is why one cannot be completely sure that the story unfolded as described by @Analyst941. However, in the past Apple had often relied on exactly this type of internal information dissemination to take action against those places where secrets are not well kept. Recall a case two decades ago. Apple was then launching the alleged introduction of a new audio interface called “Asteroid” – this wasn’t planned at all, but when the report went through the media, everyone in Cupertino knew who had been chatting. The most reliable rumor site at the time “Think Secret“, founded by a 13-year-old, by the way, had to close as a result.