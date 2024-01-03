Well over 100 Christians killed in Nigeria

Islamist massacre, our politicians are silent

An Islamist mob attacked dozens of Nigerian villages on Christmas Eve, pillaging and murdering indiscriminately. More than a hundred Christians die. Our politicians are silent.

Symbolic image. Screenshot YouTube Published: January 3rd, 2024 – 12:35 p.m

from Editor (to) Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

According to media reports World Online and BILD On Christmas Eve, an Islamist mob attacked around twenty villages in the Nigerian state of Plateau. More than 200 houses, mostly inhabited by Christians, were set on fire. Well over 100 people were brutally killed in the attacks, including many children and women.

Residents in the area blame Muslim Fulani herdsmen for the attacks. According to the villagers, it took more than 12 hours for security forces to respond to their calls for help.

According to Amnesty International, the death toll is at least 140 in the two Christian-dominated regions of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi. The organization spoke of a failure by the authorities that was gradually becoming the norm.

Particularly perfidious: references to the Islamist background of the brutal attacks are carefully concealed in the media, except for the BILD article. An alleged fight over scarce resources and even climate change are blamed as the cause of the conflicts between rival ethnic groups.

The fact is that jihadist groups like Boko Haram repeatedly cause bloodbaths among Christians in the region. In 2021 alone, 5,000 Christians in Nigeria are said to have been murdered by Islamist terrorist groups.

So far, not a single leading politician in Germany has commented on the Islamist terrorist attack on Nigerian Christians.

A guest article from the Christian Protection Initiative

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

Share this: Facebook

X

