The recent meeting of Heads of State and Government of the Ibero-American Community has been seen by optimists as a step towards the consolidation of the group. The reality is that this meeting of well-starched guayaberas has not gone from being another summit, with flowery speeches and good intentions, but poor in concrete results.

The agreements signed have not been enough to avoid the conclusion that progress is slow or incapable of moving towards a true and profitable economic integration of the region. The lack of consensus, due to Cuba’s opposition, has prevented, for example, the approval of the document relating to the design of a new international financial architecture, enthusiastically announced by the Ibero-American Secretary General, Andrés Allamand. Reduced to a single paragraph, the declaration states “the need for a more inclusive, flexible and fair structural reform of the international financial architecture.” The proposed scheme would open up new, more equitable financing options for the region, which would make it possible to expand the possibilities of true sustainable development and face the challenges of hunger, poverty, the climate crisis and inequality.

“Our union is more rhetorical than anything else. Europe’s is concrete, ours discursive. We talk a lot but we do little for true integration”, the Colombian president acknowledged. As a result, we are staying in a condition of stagnation, of accumulation of problems and little perception of exits. We resent the low level of commitment of the elites and their inability to deepen the advantages of integration and to take advantage of them with a vision of grandeur and realism.

Contrast this condition with the results of other associations that have better understood the nature of economic agreements and have obtained the advantages that they offer or promote. This is the case, for example, of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, formed in 1967, originally under the auspices of the United States and now open to the options of a world that is increasingly in need of agreements and less and less unipolar. .

Kishore Mahbubani, authored by The Asian 21st Century and Singapore’s permanent representative to the UN for more than 10 years, refers to ASEAN as the “Asian Third Way” and demonstrates how it thrives amid competition from the world‘s major economies. Currently, each of the members is a democratic emerging economy, concludes Mahbubani in a recent article. “Located at the geographic center of the US-China struggle for influence, Southeast Asia has not only managed to maintain good relations with Beijing and Washington, but has also allowed China and the United States to contribute significantly to its growth and development. . Over the last two decades they have made dramatic gains in economic and social development and in their contribution to world economic growth. The explanation lies largely in the fact that ASEAN has helped forge a cooperative regional order based on a culture of pragmatism and accommodation. This is a nuanced and pragmatic approach to managing the geopolitical competition between China and the United States, one that looks beyond political differences and is open to cooperation with all.

More examples could be added. What is important, however, is to emphasize the potential and quality of trade agreements, the willingness to comply with them, the advisability of managing them pragmatically, separating them from positions or ideological affinities. The failures are explained less by the terms of the negotiation than by the will or capacity of the leaders. Even well conceived, the agreements are weakened or distorted by petty politics, by the interference of ideological affinities to the detriment of great purposes, by mistrust between the public and private sectors, by ignorance of the obligations of one or the other, in the lack of operability, in the inconsistencies generated with each change of government or authorities, in the internal weakness of the governments themselves when making decisions.

