Wells fargo also beats forecast in Q1, EPS $1.23 By Investing.com
Shop on Wells Fargo (NYSE: ) this Friday, after the bank released stronger-than-expected first-quarter numbers.

WFC {{erl-7992||reported} revenue was $20.73 billion, more than $20.12 billion expected by analysts, while first-quarter EPS of $1.23 exceeded the expected $1.12. The performance was led by a 42% year-over-year jump in commercial revenues, while corporate and investment banking revenues climbed 41%.

Net interest income was $13.34 billion, beating forecasts of $13.09 billion, while return on equity was 11.7%, higher than 10.5% expected and well better than the 8.7% recorded in the previous period.

Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf commented: “We delivered strong first quarter results, including revenue growth versus the fourth quarter and a year ago, and continued to make progress on our efficiency initiatives. net prices continued to grow slowly, as expected”.

