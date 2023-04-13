The plans for a pedestrian and bicycle bridge as a connection between Wels and Schleissheim go way back. The first reports on this can be found in the OÖN archive in 2007. 17 years later, at the end of 2024, the time has actually come and the new Traunsteg bridge should be opened. The plans for the new wooden bridge, which connects the Roman cycle path with the state cycle paths and saves cyclists the steep “Schleißheimer Berg”, were presented yesterday, and an Austria-wide tender will follow.

“It was hard work,” says Wels Mayor Andreas Rabl (FP) about the planning process, which was preceded by negotiations with the surrounding communities and funding agencies. In autumn 2021 there was still talk of costs of around 2.5 million euros, but around three million euros have now been calculated. “This is due to the construction costs, which have skyrocketed. And it should also look good,” says Rabl. The Traun crossing, which is modeled on a Roman bridge, is roofed over, and four small viewing platforms offer a beautiful view of the river.

Four meters wide

Mobility Councilor Stefan Ganzert (SP) adds that the originally planned width of three meters has been increased to four meters so that two cargo bikes can easily pass each other. “Wels wants to double the proportion of bicycles from ten to 20 percent by 2030. The new pedestrian and cycle path bridge makes existing paths more attractive,” says Ganzert.

Schleissheim’s Mayor Johann Knoll (VP) is happy about a significant improvement in cycling mobility. “From Schleissheim to the Wels town square you will be in 15 minutes in the future, and without any danger from traffic.” His predecessor Manfred Zauner suggested the construction of the Traunsteg, which has been a topic in his community for years.

The bridge will be built on the Wels side after the central operations building with the greenhouses. There is also the “Trau(m)platz”, on the Schleißheim side you arrive at the boathouse.

The city of Wels will bear the largest share of the costs with around 1.7 million euros, Schleissheim will take care of the maintenance of small repairs and the winter service. Thalheim contributes 150,000 euros, Marchtrenk supports the project with 90,000 euros. Marchtrenk’s SP Deputy Mayor Heidi Strauss emphasizes: “We have limited use of the bridge, but it will enhance the region and is sustainable.”

Around 20 to 25 percent of the costs are to be funded from the federal climate fund, around 200,000 euros will come from the state’s tourism department, and a contribution of between 100,000 and 200,000 euros is expected from the transport department.

author Michaela Krenn-Aichinger Local editor Wels Michaela Krenn-Aichinger