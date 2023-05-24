Wels bailiffs came across a cannabis plantation during evictions

The bailiffs at the district court in Wels will remember this working day: when they entered the apartment of a 33-year-old at nine o’clock on Tuesday, they found a cannabis plantation in the bedroom, complete with a “growing tent”, a professional heating and ventilation system and six plant pots . The tenant had also used his balcony for an extension. There were more cannabis plants and, according to the police, “several narcotic paraphernalia”. It was also a memorable mission for the police officers: their job included harvesting the cannabis plants and dismantling the “growing” tent. The 33-year-old breeder, who lived in an apartment building, is reported.

