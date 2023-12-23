Home » Wels driver (31) without a driver’s license or registration
Wels driver (31) without a driver’s license or registration

by admin
Wels driver (31) without a driver's license or registration

Practically nothing was right: During traffic checks on Thursday evening around 9:30 p.m. in the Wels city area, the Wels police caught a driver who could neither show a driver’s license nor a valid registration for her car. The 31-year-old refused a voluntary drug test and the official medical examination.

The woman did not have a driving license with her because it had already been temporarily taken away from her.

The woman from Wels is now reported several times, but further travel was of course prohibited.

