Wels municipal council met for just under an hour

The Wels municipal council met for less than an hour on Monday. Only with an initiative motion by the Greens on the subject of wind power did the mandataries arouse a few emotions and a brief discussion started. The resolution aimed at by the eco-party to the Upper Austrian state parliament to evaluate and facilitate the requirements for the construction of wind turbines ultimately did not find the necessary majority.
