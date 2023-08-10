Wels wants to tighten rules for e-scooters

The complaints about incorrectly “parked” e-scooters lying around on sidewalks and cycle paths do not stop at the Wels magistrate. Accidents also happen again and again, most recently the OÖN reported on the accident of a Wels cyclist who avoided an electric scooter that was lying in the middle of the cycle path, fell and suffered a broken arm.

The discussion about number plates for e-scooters has now also flared up in Wels. Again and again, drivers take advantage of the anonymity and simply run away after a collision with a pedestrian or cyclist. City councilor for mobility Stefan Ganzert (SP) is in favor of a labeling requirement for electric scooters, which has already been implemented in several European countries, and “identification numbers” on rental scooters have also recently become mandatory in Vienna. This makes it easier to locate drivers after accidents and violations. Ganzert sees the license plate requirement as a practicable way of being able to punish violations. “Both with a labeling requirement and with mandatory parking areas could be counteracted,” says Ganzert.

“Could have been cleared long ago”

However, the promised mandatory parking spaces for e-scooters in the city center and at neuralgic points in the districts are a long time coming. According to Ganzert, the search for space in the city center is difficult due to conflicts of interest, for example because there are no parking spaces or some are used as sidewalk cafés in the summer.

FP city party chairman and deputy mayor Gerhard Kroiß criticizes that the mobility city council is defaulting here. “The conflicts of interest mentioned by Ganzert could have been resolved long ago,” says Kroiss. The former police officer is also in favor of a license plate requirement. (krai)

author

Michaela Krenn-Aichinger

Local editor Wels

Michaela Krenn-Aichinger

