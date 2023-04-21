Home » Welser makes a career with the Vienna Philharmonic and travels the world
News

Welser makes a career with the Vienna Philharmonic and travels the world

by admin
Welser makes a career with the Vienna Philharmonic and travels the world

The Wels Railway Music Association has invited an exceptional musician to its spring concert on Sunday: Gregor Hinterreiter, principal clarinetist with the Vienna Philharmonic, will perform in the Wels town hall. The 34-year-old, who grew up in Wels, has been part of the world-famous orchestra since 2016. As a teenager, he set himself the goal of playing with the Vienna Philharmonic later, as he tells the OÖ Nachrichten: “My former

See also  People's Times Commentary: Three-Year Action for State-Owned Enterprise Reform in a Decisive Battle - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Sofidel Gets Top CDP Rating (A) for Supplier...

New .week: Is our freedom at risk? |...

They investigate the death of one of those...

ICBF announces special attention to indigenous communities of...

Xi Jinping inspects the southern theater, rarely expresses...

Twelve years ago: Cup triumph over Barça

SpaceX rocket explodes on its first test flight

They confiscate adulterated liquor that they were going...

Nature Conservation Day: Citizens’ initiative mobilizes against GWG...

Traditional Chinese medicine spread to 196 countries and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy