Welser makes a career with the Vienna Philharmonic and travels the world

The Wels Railway Music Association has invited an exceptional musician to its spring concert on Sunday: Gregor Hinterreiter, principal clarinetist with the Vienna Philharmonic, will perform in the Wels town hall. The 34-year-old, who grew up in Wels, has been part of the world-famous orchestra since 2016. As a teenager, he set himself the goal of playing with the Vienna Philharmonic later, as he tells the OÖ Nachrichten: “My former