Welser was 16 years on the road without a driver’s license

During the routine driver and vehicle check on Saturday morning, police officers asked the 33-year-old driver for his documents. The man, a North Macedonian from Wels, handed over the registration certificate for the car registered to him. He could not produce a driver’s license. He told officials that he had never owned one and had continuously driven without a license for the past 16 years. He is shown.

ePaper

Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

