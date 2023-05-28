Welser was 16 years on the road without a driver’s license

12
During the routine driver and vehicle check on Saturday morning, police officers asked the 33-year-old driver for his documents. The man, a North Macedonian from Wels, handed over the registration certificate for the car registered to him. He could not produce a driver’s license. He told officials that he had never owned one and had continuously driven without a license for the past 16 years. He is shown.
See also Infected people should reduce contact and disinfection methods at home and co-residents, and prefer physical disinfection. The City's CDC issued disinfection tips for new crown infection - Xinhua English.news.cn