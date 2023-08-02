Welt: Südnordfunk #111 – Female fighters in the Global South

Motif on a school exercise book: a fighter in military dress and a woman walk arm in arm with the Tigrinya flag. Source: Museum in Mekelle/ südnordfunk

This time it’s in südnordfunk about female fighters, about female fighters:

“It can be about political struggles, such as in feminism, but it can also be meant quite literally: as a physical, military conflict with weapons. When it comes to the latter, people probably don’t think of the first thing they read about women, war is too much associated with masculinity, even with toxic masculinity. Of course, women have always taken up arms. Because they had to or because they wanted to, for some it was and is an act of emancipation, they are often simply needed. In this program we single out protagonists and countries in which women fight their lives and, if necessary, also by force of arms.

We move to Colombia, where the paramilitary guerrilla force Las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, dt. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, was officially formed in 1964, but its origins date back to the 1920’s. One of the most important reasons for its creation was the demand for a fair distribution of land, a large part of which has ended up in the hands of the richest Colombians. This often led to forced displacement, which significantly aggravated the conflict over time. The FARC is a Marxist-Leninist guerrilla and has participated in brutal clashes between Colombia’s liberal and conservative parties from the start. In the 1980s, the guerrillas multiplied their resources with income from drug trafficking, kidnappings, murders and massacres of Colombian civilians. In 2016, the FARC and the Colombian government signed a peace treaty intended to put an end to the violence in the country.

" href=" data-gt-translate-attributes="[{" attribute="">FARC is active, to Tigrey, where in the 1980s women had the chance to break out of their gender roles in combat, and to Iran , which unfortunately has disappeared far too much from the media scene; However, the protests and, above all, repression continue unhindered… We want to start with Sudan, where war has been raging again since April."