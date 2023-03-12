“The worst is over”

Faced with doubts about the current economic downturn, Chen Jincai, chairman of Wenmao and Lianmao, said categorically: “The worst is over!” Judging from the current small urgent order, one or two spring swallows have already appeared, and it is expected that after the third season He also predicted that the car will integrate all technologies, and “AIoT will be brought into full play in the car.”

The economic downturn continues, and the market is concerned about when it will recover. Chen Jincai said that the first half of this year continued the situation in the second half of last year, and it was still not good, but “the second half of this year will definitely be better than the first half of the year”, which is a global consensus. In 2022, the first half of the year will be good and the second half will be bad. But in 2023, the first half will be bad and the second half will be good. On the whole, this year still has the opportunity to grow compared to last year, but the magnitude will not be too much.

Looking back at the economic trend, Chen Jincai pointed out that since the beginning of the US-China trade war, Chinese manufacturers have over-stocked in order not to be out of stock, resulting in excessive stockpiling, especially mobile phones. Unexpectedly, in the face of a downturn in the economy, market demand will drop, and inventory will be sold more slowly.

Moreover, not only the Chinese market, other regions are not immune to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, etc. The demand in all markets has declined, and the supply chain has to postpone the estimate of the bottom of the inventory, from the end of last year to the end of last year. The first season of this year, and now it has to be postponed to the second season.

Chunyan is missing One or two in Q1, three or four in Q2, they are expected to register in groups next year.

The market is waiting, when will Chunyan come? Chen Jincai said that he has already seen some small and short urgent orders, but the number is not large. As time goes by, there may be a little more in the second season. “Chunyan will change from one or two to three or four. Only”.

“But Chunyan will become a group, it may be next year.” Chen Jincai said frankly that it will take some time for the economy to return to normal growth, but he is still confident that the demand for compound semiconductors will increase due to technological development. Because of market applications, will be continuously developed.

Just like the era of mobile phones, which brought prosperity to the technology industry, Chen Jincai is optimistic that the automotive field will take over and become a stage for technology to flex its muscles.

“A modern car, whether it is an EV (electric vehicle) or a fuel car, is a big computer.” Chen Jincai pointed out that this terminal needs both control and transmission, which is equivalent to expanding the functions of the mobile phone to the entire car, and it must also be able to receive satellites Signals, and when the degree of automation of the car is higher, high-speed computing and high-speed transmission are indispensable. Once the amount of transmitted data is greatly increased and the delay must not be avoided, the role of the PA (power amplifier) ​​is crucial, and the amount used will be considerable.

The New Boom of Technology

Automobiles will take over the field of mobile phones and become a stage for various industries to play their best.

Chen Jincai said bluntly, “The more connections we have, the more business we have.” He described “high-speed computing is like brain cells, and what we do is nerve cells.” “The Internet of Things and the Internet of Vehicles.

“There must be no delay in order to be able to react as fast as humans.” Chen Jincai disassembled AIoT. IoT refers to the connection, and A refers to artificial intelligence (AI). Therefore, AIoT will integrate all technologies. Dacheng, the future will be very large, and it is just beginning now.

Taking cars as an example, the levels of self-driving cars range from Level 1 to Level 5. Level 5 is a fully self-driving car, and so far it is at most Level 2 Plus. Chen Jincai compared this to the current 13th and 14th generations of the iPhone, where there are only minor changes. Every level up is related to the reversal of the entire function. “It’s a generational change, so there is still something to play with!”

This is why the automotive field has now become a must for electronics factories. In the hands of Chen Jincai, Wenmao and Lianmao both emphasized the importance of technology development and continued to advance to a higher level, focusing on occupying a place in the field of self-driving cars.

Chen Jincai’s small file

◎Current position: Chairman of Wenmao, Chairman of Lianmao, Senior Consultant of Nanqiao Chemical, Vice Chairman of Shangyin

◎Birth: 1946

◎Education: Master of Public Administration, University of San Francisco, Master of Accounting Institute, Tamkang University

◎Experience: Auditor of Anhou Jianye United Accounting Firm, President of Nanqiao Chemical, Vice Chairman of Weiquan, Chairman of Guangga and Xuande

◎Family: Married with two sons

