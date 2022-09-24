On September 23, after listening to the national safety production video and telephone conference, our province held a meeting of all members of the provincial safety committee and the province’s safety production video and telephone conference. Governor Ye Jianchun attended and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on doing a good job in safety production, implement the instructions and requirements of Premier Li Keqiang, and follow the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, as well as the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government. Focusing on the main line of “preventing risks, ensuring safety, and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, we will stick to every industry in safety production, pay attention to every link, and do every job solidly, and strive to achieve high-quality development and high-level safety. Positive interaction, with practical actions and actual results to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

Provincial leaders Liang Gui, Ren Zhufeng and Sun Jusheng attended the meeting.

Ye Jianchun affirmed the achievements made in the safety production work in our province, and asked to tighten the “strings of thought” at all times, play the active battle, play a good first move, and further strengthen the safety production work. He pointed out that the National Day holiday is approaching, and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held. From the political height of firmly defending the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”, we must clearly understand the extreme importance of doing a good job in production safety. In view of the complexity and severity of the current safety production situation, we have deeply learned the lessons of recent safety production accidents across the country, and in accordance with the requirements of the province’s work deployment meeting to stabilize growth, prevent risks, maintain stability, and benefit people’s livelihood, we will make every effort to make up for shortcomings, eliminate hidden dangers, and strengthen and weak areas. Projects, solid foundation, ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and the overall social stability.

Ye Jianchun emphasized that safety production, the focus is on prevention, the foundation is in prevention, and the key is in prevention. All localities and departments in the province must insist on prevention first, carry out in-depth inspection of production safety, inspection of safety risks, and resolution of potential safety hazards, and weave a dense “protection net” to ensure that no loophole is missed, no blind spot is missed, Do not leave a dead corner, and use “ten thousand” efforts to prevent “in case” from happening. It is necessary to ensure that high-risk areas are strictly guarded, pay close attention to key industries and key points such as hazardous chemicals, fireworks, construction, mining, industry and trade, and take strict measures to strengthen safety supervision and strictly prevent mass deaths and injuries. It is necessary to ensure thorough protection of public safety, comprehensively strengthen safety supervision in the fields of transportation, urban and rural fire protection, cultural tourism, etc., conduct in-depth investigation of risks, rectify problems in a timely manner, and eliminate potential safety hazards to the greatest extent possible. To ensure effective and effective disaster prevention and control, take measures such as drilling wells and pumping water, artificially increasing water, and saving water for all people to ensure the safety of drinking water for the masses and water for industrial and agricultural production. , watch people, control the fire” goal.

Ye Jianchun emphasized that the key to doing a good job in safety production is that responsibility is in place, execution is strong, and discipline is strict. With the sense of responsibility of “reassuring at all times” and the sense of urgency of “difficulty sleeping and eating”, we should focus on strengthening the “power of implementation”, and work together to build a line of defense to prevent and defuse security risks. Party committees and governments at all levels should shoulder the political responsibility of “safeguarding the safety of one party and promoting the development of the other party”, relevant departments should implement the responsibility of industry supervisors, and enterprises of all types should fulfill their main responsibilities, and work together to shoulder their responsibilities and fulfill their tasks. It is necessary to continue to pay close attention to the implementation of the system, strengthen supervision and accountability, and strictly implement the systems of 24-hour leadership, special personnel on duty at key positions, and reporting when going out to report. Seriously deal with relevant issues in accordance with laws and regulations, and promote the implementation of various measures for safe production.