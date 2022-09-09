On the occasion of the 38th Teachers’ Day, on September 8, Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, visited some school teachers, and on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, extended holiday congratulations and congratulations to all teachers in the province. Sincere condolences. He hoped that the majority of teachers in the province will thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on education, and always keep in mind the glorious mission of educating people for the party and the country, not forgetting the original intention of building morality and cultivating people, actively participating in education reform, and running a school that the people are satisfied with. Education, striving to be a good teacher of the “four haves” satisfied by the party and the people, and contributing to the cultivation of socialist builders and successors with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, aesthetics and labor.

Yi Lianhong came to Nanchang Aviation University to visit Guo Li, the first famous ideological and political teacher in our province and her team members. In his studio, Yi Lianhong carefully reviewed the teaching and research results, and asked everyone about their experience in teaching ideological and political courses. He pointed out that it is not easy to teach ideological and political courses well. The key is to insist on using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to build the soul, enlighten the mind, make good use of the fresh resources around us, and explain the truth deeply, thoroughly and accurately. , talk about life, really grasp the students’ psychology, touch the students’ hearts, and effectively guide students to learn, understand, believe, and use. Yi Lianhong sent flowers and holiday blessings to teachers such as Guo Li, and encouraged them to persevere in promoting the reform and innovation of ideological and political courses, continuously enhancing the ideological, theoretical, pertinence and affinity of ideological and political courses, and comprehensively improving the level of ideological and political construction in colleges and universities.

The Honggutan branch of the primary school affiliated to Nanchang University has ushered in a new school season. The modern campus is full of books, and there is a strong smell of books everywhere. Yi Lianhong walked and watched, came to the first grade teacher’s office, visited the teachers cordially, and fondly recalled the kindness she had with the primary school teachers. He said that primary school is an important stage for children to lay the foundation for their academic career. Especially as primary school teachers, you are the guides in the process of children’s growth, and your words and deeds will affect the children’s life. I hope that everyone will better follow the laws of education and the growth of children, pay attention to cultivating students’ curiosity and good study habits, and help them buckle the first button in life. During in-depth conversations with the academic leaders Cheng Shuisheng, Liu Yingfei and other teachers, Yi Lianhong encouraged them to maintain their love and passion for education, striving to have ideals, beliefs, moral sentiments, solid knowledge, and benevolence in the new era. A good teacher of the “four haves” of the heart.

The Binjiang Branch of the Middle School Affiliated to Jiangxi Normal University has a simple and elegant building and a beautiful environment. Yi Lianhong walked into the campus to learn more about the school’s school-running philosophy, characteristic courses, and student training. I learned that the High School Affiliated to Jiangxi Normal University adheres to the school motto of “Be a Responsible Chinese”, and regards the cultivation of people as the starting point and end point of running a school. Yi Lianhong said that the school motto is the embodiment of a school’s educational philosophy and cultural temperament. I hope that you will adhere to the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people, educate and guide students to be ambitious, to be a struggler, to take the country’s prosperity and people’s happiness as your own responsibility, and to be responsible Chinese. In the first grade teacher’s office, Yi Lianhong visited the teachers who were preparing lessons. Special-grade teacher Jiang Bingyun shared her experience in teaching for more than 30 years. Yi Lianhong thanked the teachers represented by her for their perseverance and selfless dedication. He said that every effort is rewarded, and if you want to give students a drop of water, you must have a bucket of water yourself. In the past, students were proud of their teachers, but now teachers are proud of their students. I hope that you will always keep in mind the mission of teaching and educating people, be willing to be a ladder of people, be willing to be a stepping stone, constantly improve your teaching and educating skills, and strive to cultivate more newcomers of the era who are worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation.

Yi Lianhong also came to the State Key Laboratory of Nuclear Resources and Environment, East China University of Technology, to visit the team of Tang Bin, the “National University Huang Danian-style Teacher Team”. Tang Bin, the technical leader, introduced the team’s latest scientific research results. Yi Lianhong listened and asked questions to gain a comprehensive understanding of the advantages of disciplines, scientific research innovation, and achievement transformation. It is hoped that Tang Bin’s team will give full play to the role of the national key laboratory and cultivate more excellent students. Talents, bring out more first-class teams, bravely climb the peak of science, and build first-class disciplines. After listening to the introduction of the smart nuclear technology industrial park project plan, Yi Lianhong encouraged the laboratory to strengthen cooperation with local governments, actively promote the construction of large scientific facilities, accelerate the transformation of scientific research results, and promote the application of core technologies in medical health, green food, clean energy, etc. The promotion and application of various aspects will fully release the “driving force” of innovation and promote the high-quality leap-forward development of Jiangxi.

Yi Lianhong emphasized that the century-old plan is based on education. Party committees and governments at all levels in the province should attach great importance to education work, adhere to the principle of student-oriented and teachers-first, effectively strengthen the construction of teachers’ teams, care for and care for teachers with enthusiasm, continuously enhance teachers’ sense of acquisition and honor, and build respect for teachers in the whole society. Re-teach good fashion.