Wendelstein | Senior found hypothermic after accident while working in the forest

A large-scale search operation may have saved the life of a senior citizen near Wendelstein. The 71-year-old had an accident while working in the forest alone. When he didn’t return on Monday evening, his wife called the police. In view of the winter weather, several patrols immediately set out to search, according to the police. A large contingent of surrounding volunteer fire departments and local farmers are also helping out. A local resident then discovers the man’s tractor. Shortly afterwards, the search teams found the 71-year-old himself. His foot was trapped under a felled tree. He was taken to the hospital hypothermic.

