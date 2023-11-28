Home » Wendelstein | Senior found hypothermic after accident while working in the forest
News

Wendelstein | Senior found hypothermic after accident while working in the forest

by admin
Wendelstein | Senior found hypothermic after accident while working in the forest

A large-scale search operation may have saved the life of a senior citizen near Wendelstein. The 71-year-old had an accident while working in the forest alone. When he didn’t return on Monday evening, his wife called the police. In view of the winter weather, several patrols immediately set out to search, according to the police. A large contingent of surrounding volunteer fire departments and local farmers are also helping out. A local resident then discovers the man’s tractor. Shortly afterwards, the search teams found the 71-year-old himself. His foot was trapped under a felled tree. He was taken to the hospital hypothermic.

See also  Florida Immigrants Stand United Against DeSantis's Law, Anticipating Legal Battle, New York Times Reports

You may also like

Who was Savita Wagner? – DW – March...

26th Convocation held at Bahria University E-8 Campus...

Judge grants the extradition of David Elías Campbell

Avalanches due to heavy snowfall in the Alps,...

Contractor accidentally goes through the facade of an...

The company that would link Nicolás Petro with...

Antarctica: As the ice disappears, new ecosystems emerge

Closure of ‘X’, petition filed in Islamabad High...

The Attorney General’s Office asked Corpocesar for explanations...

Divina Colomba 2024, the best traditional product is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy