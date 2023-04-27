Home » Wendy Corzo and Madeleine Bolaño, the accordion players who compete at home for the title of Reina Vallenata
Wendy Corzo and Madeleine Bolaño, the accordion players who compete at home for the title of Reina Vallenata

Wendy Corzo and Madeleine Bolaño, the accordion players who compete at home for the title of Reina Vallenata

Two of the seven accordion players who appeared in the first round in search of the title of Queen Vallenata 2023 make their shares on behalf of Valledupar.

One of them is the kankuama Wendy Paola Corzo Carmonaknown at the Vallenato Festival for participating in this category since it was created in 2019. That year she reached the semifinal, but the victory was won by Loraine Lara Mercado, from Sabanalarga, Atlántico, who became the professional Vallenata Queen.

In 2020 and 2022, he also reached the final, but took third and second place, respectively.

Now in viceroy status the title is disputed again with other participants who were also with her last year.

In his presentation he performed the walk ‘Agonía’, by Leandro Díaz, and the merengue ‘Los recuerdos de Ocha’, by Luis Enrique Martínez.

Next to her was Manuel Fonseca in the box and Vicky Suárez in the guacharaca.

I am happy with this wonderful presentation and I have quite high expectations, with a lot of strength this year as well. I am aiming for the crown with perseverance and a lot of effort“, he stated.

roe deer carmona he has been competing for years in different cultural competitions with good results.

She was youth queen at the Vallenato Indio Tayrona Festival, amateur vice queen at the Tierra del Cachaquito Festival, children’s queen at the Voices and Songs Festival and queen at the Vallenato Femenino Encounter, EVAFE, 2017, in the Accordion category.

THE WOMAN OF DYNASTY

Another accordion player native to the capital of Cesar is Madeleine Bolano, granddaughter of Francisco Irenio Marzal, ‘Chico Bolaños’, a great precursor of Vallenato music.

In his presentation he interpreted ‘Big black eyes‘, by Elino Anaya, and ‘Turco Farid’, by Emiliano Zuleta. She was accompanied in the box by Luis Fernando Zúñiga and in the guacharaca by Leonardo Zúñiga.

Bolaño has also been participating in the same category since the year 2020, but the previous year he did not reach the final.

However, since childhood he has played the accordion and participated in the children’s category.

“This is a process, each year that passes we feel better to participate”Bolaño commented.

The accordion maker is also known because when I was just 16 years old he founded the group Las Chicas del Vallenato with which he recorded four songs.

“My grandfather (the ‘Chico’ Bolaño) left the legacy for us to follow“, he mentioned.

His apprenticeship on the accordion began with his father, the renowned accordionist Hildemaro Bolaño.

