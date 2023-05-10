Wendy’s Experiments with Chatbot Operator for Drive-Thru Service From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters AI and chips: Wendy’s tests operator chatbot for drive-thru service



Thanks to the collaboration between the fast-food chain and Google (NASDAQ:) Cloud, an artificial intelligence chatbot dubbed “Wendy’s FreshAI” will take care of orders from customers at the Wendy’s drive-thru.

More than three-quarters of Wendy’s customers prefer to order at the drive-thru, according to a Google Cloud announcement released on May 9, and the tech giant says using a chatbot to serve these customers will “revolutionize the quick-service restaurant industry.” .

AI chatbots, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, use natural language processing to understand what people are saying and then use machine learning algorithms to generate a response.

