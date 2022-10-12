In the past few days, there have been high temperatures and little rain, and various degrees of drought have occurred in various parts of Wenzhou. On October 11, the reporter learned from the Wenzhou Flood Control and Typhoon and Drought Relief Headquarters that at present, more than 630 single-village or joint-village water supply stations in the city are experiencing water shortages or water difficulties. Wenzhou has formulated the latest drought-relief and water-supply plan to fully protect residents’ water supply.

From June 26 to October 4, the average precipitation in Wenzhou was 211.4 mm, which was 73.2% less than the same period of the previous year (790.0 mm). Among them, from July 1 to September 30, the cumulative precipitation was 188.3 mm, which was 1956. The all-time low for the same period on record (down from 202mm in 1967). Continued high temperature and little rainfall have caused some rivers and gullies in Wenzhou to dry up, and the water storage capacity of reservoirs and ponds continued to decrease.

As of October 11, Wenzhou’s water conservancy drought warning level remained yellow, and Wenzhou urban areas, Yueqing, Ruian, Yongjia, Pingyang, Wencheng, and Taishun have issued yellow drought warning signals.

According to the latest statistics, the water level of the Nanxi River Shizhu Hydrological Station was 16.50 meters on October 2, reaching the second-lowest water level since the station was built. At 8:00 on October 5, the water storage capacity of Shanxi Reservoir was 944 million cubic meters (73% water storage rate), which was the same as the same period in 2020; the total water storage capacity of 19 medium-sized reservoirs in Wenzhou was 182 million cubic meters (average water storage rate 43%) ), a decrease of 55 million cubic meters compared with the same period in 2020; the average water storage rate of the city’s 309 small reservoirs is less than 40%.

In response to the drought, Wenzhou has recently formulated a drought-relief and water-supply plan, mainly by ensuring the stable and reliable water supply of the Shanxi Reservoir, increasing the unified scheduling of urban water supply sources, and making every effort to solve the water difficulties of the people in the mountainous areas to maximize the living water of residents and reduce the loss of drought disasters.

At present, the water supply area of ​​Shanxi Reservoir, the main source of water supply in Wenzhou City, is normal. The Nanxi River has insufficient natural water supply, and Yongjia County and towns such as Qiaotou and Oubei have adopted restricted water supply measures such as peak shifting and pressure reduction. Wencheng, Taishun, Pingyang, Cangnan and other township water plants with streams as their main source of water have adopted methods such as enabling backup water sources, finding new water sources, and digging wells to obtain water for residents’ domestic use.

There are a total of 1,550 water supply stations in single or joint villages in Wenzhou, of which 120 are the main water source of reservoirs and ponds, and 1,430 are the main water source of natural runoff of streams. In response to the shortage of water supply at the water supply station in a single village or in a joint village, the plan requires all localities to solve the drinking water problem according to local conditions. Incorporate the reform and integration of the city’s water affairs integration and other channels to further improve the safety level of drinking water in rural areas and ensure that people in mountainous areas have “water to drink”.

In addition, the Wenzhou water conservancy department will strengthen the unified dispatch of water supply sources to ensure the maximum capacity operation of the Oujiang water turning station, supervise and guide the protection of water sources in the Shanxi Reservoir area; the meteorological department will strengthen monitoring and forecasting, and organize artificial rainfall operations in a timely manner; agricultural and rural departments will strengthen conservation The application and promotion of water irrigation technology measures, and guide the agricultural drought relief work; the urban law enforcement departments strengthen the reuse of reclaimed water and water resources, and strengthen the supervision and management of water restrictions in high-water-consuming industries such as swimming pools and car washing; public utility groups strengthen the construction of urban emergency water supply facilities , to ensure the safety of urban water supply. The plan also calls for strengthening drought and water-saving publicity, guiding the masses to enhance water-saving awareness, and creating an atmosphere of water conservation and water conservation in the whole society.