Werder Bremen announces compensation after pyro troubles in the guest block

This is how it looks in the other stadiums

It is (almost) a unique selling point in the Bundesliga, which has repeatedly caused problems for SV Werder Bremen and even more so for its fans. We are talking about the location of the guest block in the Weser Stadium. Last Saturday, this ensured that numerous spectators left the west curve anything but happy. Due to the repeated burning of pyrotechnics by FC Bayern Munich fans in the upper tier, the area below had to be temporarily cleared twice for safety reasons. Scenarios that are virtually impossible in other stadiums in the league.

In the vast majority of arenas, the blocks for visiting fans are in the lower tier or one above the other in the lower and upper tiers, such as in Freiburg or at Werder’s next opponent RB Leipzig. It is therefore rare for the home fans to have dangerous or unsavory incidents with guest supporters. In the three-tiered Allianz Arena in Munich, on the other hand, the guest area is also located in the upper tier and, depending on ticket demand, also in the middle tier. The problem with falling objects or liquids is therefore also known to the record champions. According to media reports, there was only one incident last March when an eleven-year-old boy was burned by falling sparks from a pyrotechnic flare during the Champions League game between FC Bayern and Paris St. Germain. But such events are said to be a rarity, which may also be due to a “sneeze guard” installed below the guest block in 2015 due to previous incidents. In Bremen, on the other hand, there are safety nets in front of the fans in the upper tier, which, however, were burned out by the pyrotechnics against the record champions and logically cannot catch any liquids.

Werder has now reacted to the events of the most recent matchday and promised the affected fans in the lower tier a refund of the ticket costs. The club is expected to make a detailed statement on the events of the last home game against Bayern on Tuesday.