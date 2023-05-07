Werder Bremen vacates Bayern Block for pyrotechnics

The second half hadn’t even started when Werder Bremen’s home game against FC Bayern Munich (1-2) on Saturday evening suddenly revealed an unusual picture: in the lower tier of the west curve, a mixed block of fans gradually emptied. The spectators were guided to the exits by law enforcement officers. The reason for this was one floor up: in the guest block, which is located in the upper tier of the Weser Stadium, the Bayern supporters ignited a large amount of pyrotechnics a little later. As hosts of the game, Werder got wind of this in good time and took the fans to safety as a precaution.

During the break, the club announced to our Deichstube after the game, Werder found out that a large number of fans in the guest block were disguised, which is generally a clear indication that pyrotechnics are about to be ignited. In such a case, the security concept that applies during Werder’s home games stipulates that the block below the away block must be cleared so that the fans are not exposed to any unnecessary risk.

According to Werder, the evacuation went smoothly. After a short time, the spectators returned to their seats before the procedure was repeated after Bayern made it 2-0. There were scenes that should reignite the debate about the placement of the guest block in the Weser Stadium. Werder supporters have been complaining for years that away fans are sitting over their heads.

Incidentally, the Bremen supporters had also lit the fire before the kick-off and lit several smoke pots in the lower tier of the east stand.

Pyrotechnics had also been ignited in the east curve before the kick-off. See also Covid, Big Pharma does not sell vaccines to Africa: she will make them herself and share the 'recipe' Photo: CARMEN JASPERSEN





Secure now: We give you 1 month WK+ for free!