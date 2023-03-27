For Marco Friedl and his colleagues, it is part of everyday life, it is an integral part of professional life: As a professional soccer player, your performance is constantly evaluated. Not only internally from the coach, but also in public from the media and fans. In an interview with our Deichstube, the 25-year-old has now revealed how the captain of SV Werder Bremen deals with it, why he sometimes thinks the criticism of his team is exaggerated and how he protects himself from hateful comments on the Internet.

Mr. Friedl, funny anecdotes have been told in the circle just before kick-off at Werder for quite some time. How did this ritual come about?

Marco Friedl (laughs): We learned that at some point last year in the second division. They’re not exactly jokes, but rather little jokes to bring a certain looseness into the group. Last season it became a good omen for us, so we continue to do it.

Do you have an example?

I remember that Duckschi (Marvin Ducksch, editor’s note) once rapped for five seconds. That was very well received (laughs). Most of the time, however, it is abundance (Niclas Füllkrug, editor’s note) or Leo (Bittencourt, editor’s note) who say something. It’s just about that brief moment when we as a team can completely ignore the pressure before a game. You already build up the necessary tension during the warm-up and afterwards in the dressing room. It doesn’t have to be in a circle anymore.

A striking number of your teammates have been emphasizing for a long time that they have never experienced such a great team spirit as in the current Werder team. As a captain, you must know: What is behind this sense of togetherness?

We’ve made a lot of progress in football since Ole Werner became our coach. And yet we know that we can only be successful as a cohesive unit. We live from the collective and have been a committed bunch for a long time. In recent years, we have had a lot of headwind in terms of sport. Something like that brings people together. If something isn’t going well, we say so to our faces. Many players speak up in the video analyses. But we can also have fun together.

Good keyword: A legendary carnival party is said to have taken place a few weeks ago. . .

Yes, we had planned that as a team for a long time. After the Bochum game, we got together with the entire squad, the coaching team and the staff, including the entourage, and spent a lovely evening. For me, “Man of the Night” was definitely Anthony Jung dressed up as a Bushido. A monster outfit (laughs).

Let’s move from the good internal climate to the external influences: head coach Ole Werner recently criticized the public for what he saw as too negative a treatment of the team. Is he right?

I feel the same way. The club is so big and has such a long tradition. The expectations are always very high. We players would like to win every game, but of course that’s not possible, especially not as a promoted team. In the first year after returning to the Bundesliga, there are always difficult phases that you have to go through. So far we’ve done well. We have our chances in every game and mostly play good football. It is logical that not everything always works. I think that we are sometimes judged too critically after supposedly weaker games.

How is the team dealing with that?

Of course we know that criticism after defeats is part of it. It can’t be completely hidden anyway, because you already notice what is being written. That’s basically okay too. But we have 31 points after 25 matchdays – and that as a promoted team. One should not forget that. We now want to try to get the next three against Hoffenheim. That would be a big step in the right direction. We work hard for this. But not everything will go smoothly in the remaining nine games either.

You are playing a season in which you have already had very convincing performances, but also some that are very faulty. How do you deal with mistakes?

When I know that my mistake has hurt the team, I’m sitting at home after the game and I’m the most annoyed about it. Because I know I can do better. It then takes a day or two before I tick it off and focus on the new week again. It’s true that I’ve had games in which I felt very good and then games that just weren’t good of me. I am working on reducing these fluctuations.

How do you perceive the general public treatment of professional footballers? Do you and your colleagues have to put up with too much?

The longer you’re there, the better you can hide it. But it can be tough for the younger players. After the defeat against Cologne (Werder lost the away game in January 1:7, editor’s note), I can remember a scene on the way to training when a fan shouted at us loudly. Of course he was angry that we lost, but that was extreme. In phases when things are not going well, we are sometimes badly insulted. It was there 20 years ago and it will always be there. But social media has given it a new quality, because people can write to many of the players directly and insult or even threaten them, sometimes without being recognized.

Bayern pros Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané and Leon Goretzka recently read hate comments publicly that they had reached via social media. It went well below the belt at times. . .

Absolutely. At the beginning of last season, when there were discussions about me moving to Union Berlin (Friedl refused to play against Rostock because he wanted to leave Werder, editor’s note), it was extreme for me too. There was really everything from “I chase you through the city” to “I set you and your family on fire”. At that time I deactivated Instagram for a certain time because it was just too blatant. I think a lot of players are now familiar with this sort of thing. It gets particularly bad when it goes against origin or family.

Hiding out relevant messages and not letting them get to you is one thing. But was there also a point where you said: Now I’m taking action against it?

With the very disgusting news at that time already. Then I got really angry. I would have liked to call the senders and ask what their problem was. But of course that doesn’t help. You can’t get involved with it at all, you have to push it aside for yourself. As hard as it is sometimes.

Since you took over the captaincy in the summer, the focus has been even more on you. After eight months with the bandage on your arm: is the task as you expected it to be?

In the beginning it was a complete adjustment for me and to be honest: I was a little too busy at the beginning with the things off the pitch that a captain also has to take care of. Especially as a younger captain, I wanted to do everything as well as possible, be there and help everywhere. In the meantime I’ve scaled it back a bit so that it doesn’t come at the expense of my focus on my sporting performance. The older players help me with that. Grosso (Christian Groß, editor’s note) abundance, Leo and Milos (Veljkovic, editor’s note) also take on many tasks. This works really well now.

How can such a captain’s task look like off the pitch?

A current example is the schedule for away games. We discussed with the coach that we as a team would like to try arriving on the day of the match, if the date is right and we don’t play until the evening. So we have one night less in the hotel and can sleep in our own bed the night before the game. We did it for the first time against Gladbach. As a team council, we think about things like that and then discuss them with the coaching staff.

Have you ever felt the captain’s armband as a burden?

To be honest, no. It has never bothered me that I am the captain of Werder Bremen. Of course I’m aware of the great responsibility, but I’m happy to take it on. But I’ve never had the thought that the office would put me under pressure.

You’re fit again after recovering from the flu, so you’ll be back in the starting XI ahead of the upcoming game against Hoffenheim. Let’s assume you should be given the task – Mr. Friedl, what kind of joke do you tell in the circle before kick-off?

Well, first of all, I’m very happy that I have enough time during the international break to really get back into it. This is ideal for me. I’ll then concentrate as much as possible on my performance and I’d rather leave the joke before the Hoffenheim game to someone else (laughs).

Daniel Cottäus conducted the interview.



