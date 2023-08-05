Werder extends contract: Pre-season continues in the Zillertal

Werder Bremen remains loyal to the Zillertal in the pre-season. The contract was extended by three years – including an option for two more years.

Werder Bremen has come to the Zillertal every summer since 2012, but this year it actually looked like the end of the successful cooperation. Zillertal Tourismus GmbH wanted to take a different approach to marketing. But there was resistance on the spot, especially Ferdinand Lechner, chairman of the Zell-Gerlos Tourist Association, who advocated a continuation of the cooperation.

Then more than 2,000 Werder fans came to this year’s training camp in Austria, more than in six years. Some followers organized another signature campaign on site. Now everyone can look forward to more green and white years in the Zillertal. Werder had also received a lucrative offer from Oberammergau in Bavaria. That’s no longer an issue.

“We are very happy that Werder is continuing,” Lechner reported when asked by the DeichStube, emphasizing: “Werder fans are always welcome here! We have a lot to offer in summer and winter!”

Sort them correctly and, with a little luck, win the new home shirt of SV Werder Bremen!

Over the years, a number of coaches have sat on the SVW bench. Sort the coaches mentioned in the correct chronological order. Start from the top with the most recent trainer (interims excluded).

The SVW is known for its attacking football. The club has already been the top scorer on several occasions. Put the named top scorers in the correct chronological order. Start at the top with the latest goalscorer cannon winner.

New season, new luck! With the coming season, the SVW denies its 59th first division season. But how does the club perform in the all-time table? Start at the top with the club with the most points.

