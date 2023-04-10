Status: 04/10/2023 3:21 p.m After the autopsy of a corpse in Werlte (Emsland district), the investigators do not assume that it is a crime. The body was found on a covered wagon.

The victim is a 59-year-old man, said a spokesman for the Osnabrück public prosecutor’s office on Sunday. The exact cause of death was unclear even after the autopsy. However, no evidence of third-party negligence or suicide was found, the spokesman said. “The cause of death was a health problem,” it said on Monday.

Dead man discovered on a horse-drawn wagon in the middle of town

The police discovered the lifeless body on Sunday night on a covered horse-drawn wagon in the middle of town. The site was cordoned off for hours.

