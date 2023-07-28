Werner Fink stops at TV 1872 Saarlouis

Werner Fink was on the board of TV 1872 Saarlouis for almost 50 years. As a thank you for his special commitment, he has now been appointed Honorary Chairman.

In 1976, Fink was elected to the board for the first time, as the association writes in its announcement. He was youth director until 1984 and took over the position of deputy technical director alongside Klaus Kamp in 1984. When Kamp gave up his position on the board in 1990, Fink followed in the position of technical manager and was therefore responsible for all aspects of the organization of sporting events in the club. In 1998, Gudrun Lemier also retired from the board and Fink took over her position as deputy chairman.

Since then he has held a managerial position at TV 1872 Saarlouis. The 2006 general meeting elected him chairman after Gert Kranich resigned as chairman in the same year. In this position, he steered the club through some ups and downs into 2023.

According to the club, what will remain associated with the Fink era is the spin-off of the basketball Bundesliga’s financial operations from club responsibility. The high financial risk of professional game operations had repeatedly caused crises in the club. However, after the risk was transferred to external forces together with the financial management, club life was able to calm down and consolidate again.

At the general meeting this month, Fink announced that he would not run again for the association’s chairmanship. This announcement was not surprising, as the association further reports – because the board members had repeatedly pointed out for years that younger people would like to move up. The 150th birthday of the club in 2022 and the celebration with gifts for the club athletes and honors for the long-standing members was the reason for Fink to retire and thus take responsibility for new forces.

As a thank you and as recognition of his special achievements, the general meeting proposed that he be honorary chairman of TV 1872 Saarlouis. Werner Fink gratefully accepted the certificate from the new chairman Jürgen Bienert.

