FOCUS online: Mr. Weselsky, how would you describe the state of Deutsche Bahn?

Claus Weselsky: As bad as ever.

Why?

Weselsky: The quality of Deutsche Bahn can be measured by three elements: punctuality, reliability and safety. These are the core characteristics of the railway system. We have now lost two of them: punctuality and reliability. Luckily, we’re not yet raving about security.

It would be quite a meltdown if we also had to discuss it.

Weselsky: In any case, I wouldn’t wish for it.

Be ashamed of them Deutsche Bahn?

Weselsky: I am ashamed that the Federal Ministry of Transport is obviously not in a position to show the limits of board members who have gone mad. And to bring the rail system into the state we deserve. A situation like in Switzerland. The federal government, represented by the Federal Ministry of Transport, is ultimately the owner of Deutsche Bahn.

“The railway system is no longer functional”

In an interview with the “Welt” at the end of 2022, you said that the railway had to be freed from the “claws” of the DB board. Do you still think so?

Weselsky: But of course. And I still miss the intervention of the Federal Minister of Transport. He would have to bring the rail system into a state in which we would, with a clear conscience, allow billions of euros in tax money to flow into it.

The railway system has been run down for decades and is no longer functional. The board of directors is largely to blame for this. The desolate situation we are in now is no accident. And certainly not because the railways received too little money from the federal government. The wrong standards were set.

What wrong standards?

Weselsky: Deutsche Bahn has expanded worldwide, dancing around on playgrounds that have nothing to do with railways. It takes care of all facets of mobility and logistics, promotes its foreign activities and acts as if it were a global player.

The railways are now heavily indebted. Even if all these foreign activities were profitable: we can’t achieve a functioning railway in Germany. This is a sign of poverty. That’s why it’s time to replace the board of directors and change structures.

And how will that work?

Weselsky: The railway infrastructure consists of DB Netz AG, DB Station und Service AG and DB Energie GmbH. In my opinion, these structures should be merged into one entity and released from the whole stock spiral. The financial cycle that has been created over the decades is designed to invest taxpayers’ money in non-rail activities.

What are these activities?

Weselsky: foreign activities. So that’s what I was talking about earlier. For example, DB International is playing railroad in Uruguay. Good or bad doesn’t matter.

Projects like the one in Uruguay are financed by German taxpayers. You always have to keep that in mind. This is neither appropriate nor permissible. I’m not the only one who thinks so.

The Federal Court of Auditors found that the condition of Deutsche Bahn got even worse from 2020 to 2022. That the debt is even more dramatic than in previous years. That the railway renovation case urgently needs to be solved.