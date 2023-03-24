FOCUS online: Mr. Weselsky, how would you describe the state of Deutsche Bahn?
Claus Weselsky: As bad as ever.
Why?
Weselsky: The quality of Deutsche Bahn can be measured by three elements: punctuality, reliability and safety. These are the core characteristics of the railway system. We have now lost two of them: punctuality and reliability. Luckily, we’re not yet raving about security.
It would be quite a meltdown if we also had to discuss it.
Weselsky: In any case, I wouldn’t wish for it.
Be ashamed of them Deutsche Bahn?
Weselsky: I am ashamed that the Federal Ministry of Transport is obviously not in a position to show the limits of board members who have gone mad. And to bring the rail system into the state we deserve. A situation like in Switzerland. The federal government, represented by the Federal Ministry of Transport, is ultimately the owner of Deutsche Bahn.
“The railway system is no longer functional”
In an interview with the “Welt” at the end of 2022, you said that the railway had to be freed from the “claws” of the DB board. Do you still think so?
Weselsky: But of course. And I still miss the intervention of the Federal Minister of Transport. He would have to bring the rail system into a state in which we would, with a clear conscience, allow billions of euros in tax money to flow into it.
The railway system has been run down for decades and is no longer functional. The board of directors is largely to blame for this. The desolate situation we are in now is no accident. And certainly not because the railways received too little money from the federal government. The wrong standards were set.
What wrong standards?
Weselsky: Deutsche Bahn has expanded worldwide, dancing around on playgrounds that have nothing to do with railways. It takes care of all facets of mobility and logistics, promotes its foreign activities and acts as if it were a global player.
The railways are now heavily indebted. Even if all these foreign activities were profitable: we can’t achieve a functioning railway in Germany. This is a sign of poverty. That’s why it’s time to replace the board of directors and change structures.
And how will that work?
Weselsky: The railway infrastructure consists of DB Netz AG, DB Station und Service AG and DB Energie GmbH. In my opinion, these structures should be merged into one entity and released from the whole stock spiral. The financial cycle that has been created over the decades is designed to invest taxpayers’ money in non-rail activities.
What are these activities?
Weselsky: foreign activities. So that’s what I was talking about earlier. For example, DB International is playing railroad in Uruguay. Good or bad doesn’t matter.
Projects like the one in Uruguay are financed by German taxpayers. You always have to keep that in mind. This is neither appropriate nor permissible. I’m not the only one who thinks so.
The Federal Court of Auditors found that the condition of Deutsche Bahn got even worse from 2020 to 2022. That the debt is even more dramatic than in previous years. That the railway renovation case urgently needs to be solved.
“The railway board hardly ever drives a train – it is driven in limousines”
Has the web guide lost its connection to the base?
Weselsky: At Deutsche Bahn it works like this: An administrative apparatus scours the base at regular intervals. Workers are rationalized away until the limit of resilience is reached. In other words, the railway board has never had a connection to the base.
Those responsible also hardly understand anything about the railway system. I usually plan at least an hour more for my business trips because you can’t rely on anything anymore. The railway board hardly ever drives a train. He can be driven around in limousines.
Arno Luik, Germany’s best-known railway critic, said we’ll probably never get a well-functioning railway again.
Weselsky: I have read the report and agree with Mr Luik on many points. But I don’t think we won’t get a well-functioning railway anymore. I’m an optimist. I still hope that those responsible will finally create facts. Especially Transport Minister Wissing.
We want to start in 2024 with an infrastructure geared towards the common good. The right foundations have to be created, that’s where I’m at the Federal Audit Office. Then we’ll have the chance to get Deutsche Bahn to where it belongs.
Is the traffic light to blame that the railway is still in such a catastrophic situation?
Weselsky: The incumbent transport minister had more than enough time, more than 100 days, to free the dilapidated shop from the clutches of the board and to initiate the renovation.
There are two positive factors: infrastructure board member Ronald Pofalla is gone and the DB supervisory board chairman Michael Odenwald has thrown down. But that’s all that happened. The transport minister should make a decision on the infrastructure and get the railway out of the share spiral.
Ironically, an FDP man?
Weselsky: We have to force Wissing to do this together. With the Planning Acceleration Act, the question arises: Which investments go into road and which into rail? The money may only flow into the German railway network and not abroad.
Not going to Canada to apply for local transit. Not to the US to buy an airline. The transport minister is not only responsible for cars. He is responsible for overall mobility in Germany.
On March 27th, traffic could be paralyzed in large parts of Germany. The Verdi union and the EVG officially confirmed this on Thursday. What do you think the Germans will face on the super strike day?
Weselsky: I am not commenting on this because I do not know what effect the industrial action will have.
Many people fail to see that industrial action is being fought on their backs. This will also be the case on the super strike day.
Weselsky: I can understand the frustration of travelers. If everyone is to have the right to mobility and public transport, unaffected by strikes, then politicians must also create the conditions for this.
The resentment will not only be aimed at the corporations, but also at the strikers. How have you dealt with it in the past? In the media you were at times considered the “most hated man in Germany”.
Weselsky: I know that lines have been crossed when it comes to hostilities against me. That belongs to the truth. The strikes by the Union of German Train Drivers (GDL) were long and violent. In the media it often seemed as if the Germans hated us for the labor dispute.
But public opinion and published opinion are not the same thing. A survey by ZDF in 2021 showed that a large part of the population found the strikes justified. I’m not surprised. Most people in Germany are employees.
Restrict the right to strike? “I think that’s rude”
Do strikes advance a society?
Weselsky: Strikes are important. They are necessary when employers can no longer be negotiated with in the normal way. They are necessary to improve working conditions. And they’re usually the last resort.
Some politicians don’t like that. The SME and Economic Union (MIT) of the CDU would like to increase the requirements for labor disputes in rail, air or shipping traffic, making it more difficult for those affected to go on strike.
Weselsky: I think that’s rude. What do CDU politicians presume, even if they come from the middle class, to want to standardize the basic rights of employees? Instead of sitting down and improving the general conditions for public transport.
There are few strikes in Germany anyway. Fundamental rights are at the core of our constitution. You are always available if someone does not like something.
If you take the plane away from managers, there is resentment. If you take the railways away from a CDU politician, he thinks about banning the railway workers from going on strike.