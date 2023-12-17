Home » West Flemish woman wins 3.5 million euros in the Lotto: “It can be used for a nice dinner” (Bruges)
West Flemish woman wins 3.5 million euros in the Lotto: “It can be used for a nice dinner” (Bruges)

The check with the winning amount will be presented to Fabienne Decloedt and Peter De Crombrugghe, operators of the Dagbladhandel ‘t Gazetje.

On December 6, Saint Nicholas brought a little more than just some chocolates and speculoos to Sint-Kruis in West Flanders. Because that day a woman won 3,500,002 euros with a Lotto jackpot.

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM

“I have been playing Lotto and EuroMillions for 27 years and am also a loyal supporter of Joker+. I do that in the newsagent for about 8 euros per draw. The numbers that won me the Jackpot? No idea, because these are randomly selected numbers,” says the overjoyed employee – who wishes to remain anonymous – in a press release.

“When I found out I had won, I was moved to tears. I always want the best for my family and do everything I can to give them everything in life. That’s why, in addition to my permanent job, I was also a flexi-jobber, something I won’t have to do anymore,” he continues.

Save and eat

What is the woman planning to do with all that money? “Above all, save a lot for our future. Although we can certainly make it a very nice dinner soon.” To preserve the anonymity of the winner, the check was presented to the operators of the Dagbladhandel ‘t Gazetje in Sint-Kruis.

In 2023 there have already been 46 Jackpot winners (6 correct numbers), of which 39 are millionaires. The oldest winner this year was no less than 97 years old, the youngest was 19 years old and therefore just old enough to play.

