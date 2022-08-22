Since the beginning of June 2022, 230 cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in humans and 13 deaths have been confirmed in Italy: the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) notes in the update of 18 August. Of the 230 cases, the ISS notes, “127 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (of which 14 Piedmont, 8 Lombardy, 71 Veneto, 3 Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 29 Emilia-Romagna, 1 Tuscany, 1 Sardinia), 37 cases were identified in blood donors (5 Piedmont, 5 Lombardy, 18 Veneto, 9 Emilia-Romagna), 63 cases of fever (1 Piedmont, 4 Lombardy, 55 Veneto, 1 Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 2 Emilia-Romagna) and 3 symptomatic (Veneto) “.

The biggest alarm, therefore, is in Veneto. The number of people hospitalized in serious condition at the University Hospital of Padua is growing. There are a total of 15 patients in the Padua university hospital and of these 10 are hospitalized in intensive care units. “They have significant encephalitis, which require high-intensity treatment, often with stays that last for several days. Some of these patients in intensive care are relatively young, around 50-60 years old”, says the general manager of the company. Padua University Hospital, Dr. Giuseppe Dal Ben.

“The rest are elderly, severely affected by this virus, which this year seems particularly aggressive – explains Dal Ben -. We recommend great attention and to adopt the most elementary measures to contain the infection, such as the use of repellents, the avoid outdoor places near stagnant water and possible hazardous environments, and the use of long-sleeved clothing “.

Among the reasons and contributing causes of such a high impact of the ‘Nile fever’ this year and in particular in Padua where two thirds of patients are in intensive care, the University Hospital is also exploring the hypothesis of particularly drought. hard: the city of Padua, crossed by watercourses in the midst of urban complexes, could have “paid” for the stagnation of water due to the lack of rainfall in 2022. This is in fact one of the main causes of the proliferation of culex mosquitoes carrying the infection.