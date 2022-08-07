Home News West Nile, alarm in Veneto. There are 68 cases, there is also a 20-month-old girl
News

West Nile, alarm in Veneto. There are 68 cases, there is also a 20-month-old girl

by admin
West Nile, alarm in Veneto. There are 68 cases, there is also a 20-month-old girl

PADOVA – With 6 new cases of West Nile in 24 hours, Padua is the province of Italy most affected by the virus brought by mosquitoes: as many as 68 cases out of the total hundred registered at this time at the national level. But the alarm is also high in the other provinces of Veneto, in Verona for example, where cases have rapidly risen from 2 to 9 or in Treviso and Rovigo, where there are five.

See also  Regions in white, yellow, orange and red: how life changes between those with the Super Green Pass and those with only the tampon

You may also like

Salassa recommends good reading to do by the...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Passo del Tonale: the remains of twelve Austro-Hungarian...

Reception in Chivasso The Sai project has been...

In Sestri Levante, 5000 people dance on the...

Civitanova Marche, Alika Ogorchukwu’s wife deposits flowers in...

High temperature, strong winds and hail in nearly...

Cubes and bollards Vische thinks of its streets...

Civitanova Marche, at the procession for Alika people...

Commentator of the People’s Daily: Victory can only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy