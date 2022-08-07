PADOVA – With 6 new cases of West Nile in 24 hours, Padua is the province of Italy most affected by the virus brought by mosquitoes: as many as 68 cases out of the total hundred registered at this time at the national level. But the alarm is also high in the other provinces of Veneto, in Verona for example, where cases have rapidly risen from 2 to 9 or in Treviso and Rovigo, where there are five.