BELLUNO. West Nile danger in veneto, the mayor oscar De Pellegrin signs an order that draws attention to some behaviors to be adopted against the formation of mosquito outbreaks, aimed at all citizens and some categories in particular

The West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by the bite of infected mosquitoes and the cause of the so-called West Nile fever. At the moment the territory of the province of Belluno is classified as a “zone of viral non-circulation WNV”, with the absence of human, animal or positive cases in the monitoring plans, but we know that prevention always makes the difference. The mosquitoes responsible for transmission belong to the genus Culex, including the common mosquito Culex pipiens, which frequents hot and humid places, is active from dusk to dawn, loves stagnant water rich in organic substances and invades homes. The Prevention Department of ULSS 1 Dolomiti and the Municipality of Belluno are already working in synergy to prevent and contrast its spread, through the following actions: containment of the mosquito population through ordinary and extraordinary larvicidal interventions; qualitative and quantitative monitoring of mosquitoes present in the area by collecting eggs and capturing adult insects; awareness raising meetings in favor of citizenship. In particular, the municipal administration has intensified its attention in the periodic mowing of public areas and in the removal and remediation of possible larval outbreaks.

However, it is important that citizens also have an active role in the complex of actions useful for dealing with the emergency, mainly by adopting individual protection measures against mosquito bites and, moreover, taking care to eliminate, as far as they are concerned, situations favorable to the formation of larval foci. To protect yourself, there are some precautions to follow, with respect to which the Veneto Region has prepared information material, also disseminated via social media. The suggested measures are as follows: wear light-colored clothing from dusk to dawn, long pants and long sleeves; use skin repellents and pyrethrum-based sprays or other household insecticides; stay and sleep in rooms with mosquito nets on doors and windows; if possible, cool the rooms slightly at night, as mosquitoes do not like low temperatures.

As for the elimination of favorable conditions for the development of the larvae, the mayor signed an ordinance, number 263 of 8 August, which draws attention to certain behaviors to be adopted. Just to mention the main ones, the ordinance reminds us not to abandon objects and containers of any nature and size where rainwater can collect (cans, tires, waste, various scattered materials); daily empty any commonly used container with the presence of water and, where possible, wash and turn them upside down (basins, bins, buckets, watering cans); hermetically cover immovable water containers (bins, tanks).

The complete text, with all the prescriptions, can be downloaded from the institutional website of the Municipality of Belluno, as an attachment in the press releases section, or from the online register. The ordinance will be in force until October 31, 2022. At the Prevention Department of ULSS 1 Dolomiti, which is located on the 5th floor of the San Martino di Belluno Hospital, disinfection unit, room 14, antilarval kits are available, which they can be collected for free from Monday to Friday from 8 to 8.30.