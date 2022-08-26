UDINE. Two other animals positive for West Nile virus: a horse in Palmanova, inside an equestrian center, and a pigeon in Udine, in the viale Venezia area.

Infections that required an illustrative meeting on pest control and prevention activities with respect to the West Nile infection carried by mosquitoes: the summit was promoted on Thursday 25 August, via videoconference, by the deputy governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Riccardo Riccardi, with the representatives of the municipal administrations of Udine, Pasian di Prato, Palmanova, Bagnaria Arsa, Trivignano, Santa Maria la Longa, Visco, Gonars, Campoformido and Cervignano.

The meeting, as mentioned, was called following the discovery of two other animals positive for the virus in the province of Udine: a horse in an equestrian center in Palmanova and a pigeon in Udine.

The remediation activities, which are already in place in the Udine area after the Adegliacco case, will continue in the areas affected by the new cases according to a program that will be defined shortly.

During the weekend the disinfestation will concern the areas of Tolmezzo and Verzegnis, while interventions are also being planned in Prata, Pravisdomini and Sacile.

The disinfestation is carried out at night, within a radius of 4 kilometers from the epicenter concerned through the nebulization of pyrethroids whose toxicity decays in a few hours.

In the videoconference, the deputy governor with responsibility for Health, who was flanked by the central director of the Central Health Directorate and the director of the Prevention and Safety of Veterinary Public Health service, clarified that the municipal administrations involved will be promptly informed by the Region on the times and methods of interventions.

Currently, 16 people affected by the West Nile / Usutu virus in Friuli Venezia Giulia are asymptomatic and not. Infection in severe cases – usually in older and more immunocompromised individuals – can result in hospitalization. In today’s meeting some clarifications were summarized: the virus is not transmitted from human to human, but it is necessary to be bitten, and there are no vaccines. On the occasion of the disinfestation, the measures to be taken by the population are the closing of the windows, the bringing back food and animals inside the houses and the consumption of the products of the garden affected by the nebulization of pyrethroids 72 hours after after washing.

The West Nile phenomenon, endemic in other areas of northern Italy, presents only outbreaks in Friuli Venezia Giulia, which are however favored by the current high temperatures.