“I have been working in intensive care for over 30 years and had seen only one West Nile virus encephalitis in all these years before. Today we have 10 hospitalized wards in Padua. In 2018 there was another intense wave in Italy, which, however, in our territory had not reached these levels. We had never actually seen this type of neuroinvasiveness with these numbers. At first, when the patients began to be 2, 3, then 4, we were surprised . It is taking the place of Covid a bit. The report, as explained by our general manager, today is 10 hospitalized for West Nile and 2 for Covid in intensive care “. To tell it is Marina Munariin charge of Neuroanesthesia and Neuroreanimation of the University Hospital of Padua.

“The Veneto and in particular the Polesine are an area at risk for the West Nile but, despite being an infection that has existed for a long time, we had never known it with this expressiveness, especially on a neurological level. taken by surprise. The most serious patients, having this involvement of the nervous system – he explains – must have access to intensive care and remain hospitalized for weeks. There is also an impact on the health system obviously, in terms of lower turnover and consequent less beds available. In the other seasons in the ICU the impact of West Nile was practically zero here. As is known, 80% of people who become infected are asymptomatic, 20% develop a flu syndrome and a 1- 2% have a neurological expressiveness a little more aggressive and that’s what we are recording this year “.

“Probably these cases are always 1-2% – Munari reasoned – But this year there could be many more people who have had the infection and the neuroinvasive forms are seen more. We cannot know, as most of them are infected. asymptomatic. But I think this may be an explanation. Or a mutation of the virus that makes it more aggressive as far as the nervous system is concerned, but if the virus has mutated it is an answer that the microbiologists can give. The Padua hospital is doing analysis of this type. We are trying to evaluate these patients on several fronts, with investigations from a neuroradiological and biohumoral point of view to try to better understand what it is possible to do also from a therapeutic point of view, because there are none at all. vaccines or other specific therapies that can protect this type of patients “.

More males and over 70, the identikit of serious cases

“The patients we have currently admitted to intensive care at the Padua hospital with severe neuroinvasive forms of West Nile have an average age of 74 years and comorbidities”, basic pathologies. “They are mainly males. Then there are also people under the age of 60 who have a minor nervous system involvement and do not need access” to resuscitation. “The youngest case in the ICU was 51 years old.” explains Marina Munari.

Symptoms of the neuro-invasive forms? “What all these cases have in common is an initial fever, even quite violent in some cases”, explains the expert. “Then, depending on whether there is encephalitis or meningoencephalitis, there is an alteration of consciousness that can sometimes reach coma or other neurological and focal disorders and the patients we have seen now are characterized almost entirely by paralysis flaccid affecting all four limbs “. It is an “important and very burdensome condition from the clinical point of view, it causes dependence on mechanical ventilation, because the patient is unable to breathe on his own”.

These people, Munari continues, “remain in intensive care for a long time. At the moment there are 10 patients in this ward, out of 15 who are in hospital for West Nile. Their stays are long even if the outcome is favorable, even beyond intensive care, because they are patients who, having flaccid paralysis, need very, very long rehabilitations. We hospitalized the first patient with neuroinvasive symptoms from West Nile in mid-July and little time has passed to say what the impact of any sequelae. I think it is very difficult for these forms to leave without “aftermath,” at least in the short term. Recovery takes months in these cases and a follow-up should be done at 6, 9, 12 months to understand what the outcome is. In literature the zero outcomes are lower in percentage than moderate and severe. The impact is not trivial “.