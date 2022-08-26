Home News West Nile virus, 71 infections in Italy in the last week and 2 deaths
West Nile virus, 71 infections in Italy in the last week and 2 deaths

West Nile virus, 71 infections in Italy in the last week and 2 deaths

The number of cases of infection continues to grow West Nile Virus in Italy. In the last week, due to fever mostly induced by mosquito bites and wild birds, 71 new infections have been recorded, bringing the toll to 301 cases since the beginning of June. The number of deaths rises to 15, two of them in the last week. However, there are 3 Usutu virus infections and, in this case, no new infections in the last seven days.

These are the salient data of the surveillance of virus infections West Nile and Usutu of the Higher Institute of Health, updated on 23 August.

According to the report, of the 301 infections with West Nile Virus, 160 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (85 in Veneto, 37 in Emilia-Romagna, 19 in Piedmont, 8 in Lombardy, 7 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 3 in Tuscany, 1 in Sardinia). Forty-five cases were instead identified in blood donors (23 in Veneto, 11 in Emilia-Romagna, 6 in Lombardy, 5 in Piedmont).

As regards animal cases, 186 pools of virus-positive mosquitoes, 15 outbreaks in equidae and 142 infected birds were identified, including target species and wild birds. The presence of West Nile in poultry farms

