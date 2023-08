A married couple in Westheim had an unpleasant encounter. A woman hears noises from the bedroom above her in the early afternoon. But it’s not her husband, he’s in the living room. Together they go upstairs and meet a stranger who is looking through a small can. They want to hold him, but he breaks free and flees towards Hüssingen in a black Audi A6 that is being driven by another person. The burglar is said to have been about 1.70 meters tall and slim, he had black hair and a full beard.

