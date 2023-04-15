The debates about the referendum on stopping the construction of the western ring are entering the next round. As reported, the activists had announced that they would submit the missing signatures that would be needed to start the referendum. The magistrate had previously announced that of the 10,000 signatures submitted, only 4,872 were valid. The hurdle of 6104 valid signatures was not taken.

The plans of the initiative representatives are now being rebuffed by the office of Mayor Klaus Luger (SP). The official procedure regarding the request was concluded with the rejection notice, in contrast to other state laws such as Salzburg, the statute of the state capital Linz does not provide for any additional official procedure to subsequently submit the missing number of signatures.

Back to the start

It is possible that another referendum on the same question will be requested. This would require 6104 signatures again, it concludes. For the initiative representatives, this means going back to the start.

The activists do not want to be discouraged by this. “We will definitely continue, it’s about too much,” says Gerald Oberansmayr, from the “Verkehrswende now” initiative.

