Wetland protection and high-quality development of 11 million hectares of wetlands included in the national park system

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-08 11:17

CCTV news: At a press conference held on the evening of November 6, the relevant person in charge of the State Forestry and Grassland Administration stated that in the next step, China will deploy new measures in accordance with the “Convention on Wetlands” and the “Wuhan Declaration” to promote Play a greater role in the high-quality development of global wetland protection.

Tan Guangming, deputy director of the State Forestry and Grassland Administration, said that the total number of wetland-type nature reserves in China has reached more than 2,200. At the same time, it is also planned to incorporate 11 million hectares of wetlands into the national park system and implement the strictest protection management. By 2025, China‘s wetland reserves will be stable on the whole, the wetland protection rate will reach 55%, 20 wetlands of international importance and 50 wetlands of national importance will be added, and 18,800 hectares of mangroves will be built and restored.

In the future, a series of major wetland protection projects will be implemented in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Yellow River Basin, the Yangtze River Basin, the Northeast Forest Belt, the Northern Sand Control Belt, the Southern Hilly Mountain Belt, and the Coastal Belt. China will improve the legal system with the “Wetland Protection Law” as the core, implement the total wetland area control system, and strengthen the target responsibility system assessment; build the world‘s first “International Mangrove Center” for exchanges and cooperation in mangrove protection, and serve the contracting states , especially developing countries to provide services and assistance.