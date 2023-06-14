Home » Wettbergen: Fire on the balcony extends to the roof | > – News – Lower Saxony
News

Wettbergen: Fire on the balcony extends to the roof | > – News – Lower Saxony

by admin
Wettbergen: Fire on the balcony extends to the roof | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: 06/14/2023 9:33 p.m


According to the fire department, a dog had to be brought to safety from the burning house. (theme image)

In Hanover-Wettbergen, the fire brigade was called to a fire on Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., several emergency calls were received, as the fire department announced in the evening. About 50 emergency services moved to Bernstorffweg. According to the fire department, the fire broke out on a balcony on the fourth floor of the apartment building. From there, the fire ate into an adjoining apartment and the roof truss. The emergency services had to remove the roof tiles from the baskets of the turntable ladders in order to get to the hotspots of the fire. By the time firefighters began extinguishing the fire, all residents had already evacuated the house on their own. There were no injuries. However, a dog had to be rescued via a turntable ladder. The property damage is around 50,000 euros. Police specialists are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Anytime to listen

The town hall at the Maschsee. © NDR Photo: Julius Matuschik

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3:00 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony.
8 Min

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Hanover | 06/15/2023 | 6:30 a.m

NDR Logo

See also  Jiang Guangtai wrote farewell: it's time to say goodbye, Guangzhou means a lot to me_Social_Media_Opportunity

You may also like

Now they are reaping success with a project...

Pension reform was approved in the first debate...

50 euro voucher for Vodafone DSL and cable...

Canonical Orthodox Church “will cease to exist” in...

In the first debate, 94 articles of the...

Austria’s best apprentice hairdresser | News.at

Rocket explosion leaves a pregnant woman dead in...

The internationalization of the El Alcaraván Airport in...

“My Transition from Software Developer to Cloud Engineer”

Social Security awards altruistic blood donors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy