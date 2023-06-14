Wettbergen: Fire on the balcony extends to the roof | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: 06/14/2023 9:33 p.m

In Hanover-Wettbergen, the fire brigade was called to a fire on Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., several emergency calls were received, as the fire department announced in the evening. About 50 emergency services moved to Bernstorffweg. According to the fire department, the fire broke out on a balcony on the fourth floor of the apartment building. From there, the fire ate into an adjoining apartment and the roof truss. The emergency services had to remove the roof tiles from the baskets of the turntable ladders in order to get to the hotspots of the fire. By the time firefighters began extinguishing the fire, all residents had already evacuated the house on their own. There were no injuries. However, a dog had to be rescued via a turntable ladder. The property damage is around 50,000 euros. Police specialists are now investigating the cause of the fire.

