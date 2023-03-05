The former British Health Minister Matt Hancock spoke to his employees about the corona pandemic, how people could “scare to kill” and “let go of the new variant”.

The renowned British Telegraph has 100,000 WhatsApp messages from former Health Secretary Matt Hancock from the journalist Isabel Oakeshott get those with Hancock »The Pandemic Diaries” wrote.

This shows how the Johnson government made corona decisions based on gut feeling and deliberately tried to stir up fear in the population in order to be able to enforce tougher measures. In June 2021, Hancock was forced to resign after photos showed him flouting lockdown rules to a Affair with his collaborator Gina Coladangelo to lead (see photo). Boris Johnson had to be fired in September 2022 for disregarding the Corona rules in the course of the »party affair” resign.

Im WhatsApp conversation with his press officer Damon Poole On December 21, 2020, Poole wrote that Conservative MPs were “pissed off” at the threat of further action, but that “the new variant might help cushion that.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock replied: “We need to panic them with the new variant.”

“Yes, that will achieve the right behavioral change,” Poole wrote.

“When will we release the new variant?” wrote Hancock.

“I’ve thought about it, and I think we need to be careful about the new variant. They’ve said that before, but we don’t need to put the school closures on paper like that,” Poole said.

The Christmas lockdown in the UK was decided on December 19th, 2020.

During this lockdown, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case wrote to Hancock that “the fear/guilt factor” was “key.”

Case and Mr. Hancock discussed on 1/21/2021 what measures could still be imposed, including “more mask requirements … in all settings outside the home”.

‘Basically, we need to improve compliance,’ Case wrote, but warned that individual measures such as a fishing ban could come across ‘like a parody’, ‘if it seems we’ve suddenly decided that fishing is the most important thing step is!«

Hancock wrote back: ‘I honestly wouldn’t take small steps, only big ones. The only big remaining measures are the kindergartens and the workplace.«

Case replied, ‘I agree – I think that’s right. Small steps look ridiculous. We need to reinforce the message – the fear/guilt factor is key.«