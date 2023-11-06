Home » WFP and France collaborate against hunger in Malawian schools
WFP and France collaborate against hunger in Malawian schools

UNICEF/Thoko Chikondi – Schoolchildren at a primary school, Mulanje, southern Malawi (March 2023).

New York, USA, November 6, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-France will pay 500,000 euros to the World Food Program (WFP) to provide meals in school canteens, as well as food aid to refugees from Dzaleka camp, Malawi.

As Malawi prepares for the peak of the lean season and food insecurity is expected to worsen by next March, the sum donated by France will be used to provide daily school meals to 18,000 schoolchildren in 17 primary schools, as well as to set up a market of around 600 small local farmers who will supply schools with fresh produce.

Some 50,000 refugees in Malawi will also receive food aid thanks to this money.

“Providing foods with high nutritional value to school children during this pivotal time, when some households lack food, will ensure that students attend school, are well focused in class and eat nutritious and varied meals. As for the provision of food aid to refugees, it is also crucial for their nutrition and health,” responded Paul Turnbull, WFP Director in Malawi. “We thank the French government for this timely support.”

22% of the population facing acute food insecurity

Some 4.4 million people, or 22% of Malawi’s population, face acute food insecurity as the lean season approaches, and refugees in Dzaleka camp are receiving reduced food rations due to funding shortfalls .

“France is pleased to strengthen its partnership with the WFP and the government of Malawi to meet the nutritional needs of children,” said the French Ambassador to Malawi, David Martinon. “The school catering model based on local products promotes access to education while improving business opportunities for farmers.”

A beneficial effect on student attendance

School meals produced on site have multiple advantages. They improve children’s nutrition, promote schooling and student attendance, while injecting foreign currency into the local economy.

Continued assistance to the Dzaleka refugee camp is also essential to help vulnerable populations purchase the food they need, in order to avoid the return of food and nutrition insecurity to the camp.

WFP provides daily school meals to more than 675,000 children in 500 schools in rural Malawian communities, as well as monthly food assistance to 50,000 refugees in the Dzaleka refugee camp.

The support from France, whose total contribution to the Malawi WFP amounts to 1 million euros this year, will help to eradicate hunger in the country, the WFP reacted in a press release.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for UN Info.

The post WFP and France collaborate against hunger in Malawi’s schools appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

