WFP suspends operations after 3 staff die

© UN Photo/Albert Gonzalez Farran – WFP workers load sacks of food onto a truck at a warehouse in El Fasher, Darfur (Sudan).

New York, USA, April 17, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/The World Food Program (WFP) has temporarily suspended all operations, following fighting between rival military groups in Sudan, which resulted in the death of three WFP employees on Saturday and injured two others.

According to a statement attributable to the UN agency’s Executive Director, Cindy McCain, aid workers were carrying out life-saving tasks in Kabkabiya, North Darfur.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a WFP-run United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) plane was substantially damaged at Khartoum International Airport in an exchange of gunfire, which severely compromised WFP’s ability to move humanitarian workers and aid within the country.

In the statement, Ms. McCain explained that all operations in Sudan have been suspended, pending a review of developments in the security situation.

“WFP is committed to helping the people of Sudan facing severe food insecurity,” Ms. McCain said, “but we cannot do our relief work if the safety and security of our teams and partners cannot are not guaranteed. All parties must reach an agreement that guarantees the safety of aid workers on the ground and allows the continued delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people. They remain our top priority.”

“Any loss of life in the course of humanitarian service is unacceptable and I demand immediate action to ensure the safety of those left behind,” she added.

McCain stressed that threats to WFP teams prevent them from operating safely and effectively in the country and carrying out the agency’s essential work.

Looting of UN premises

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, strongly condemned Sunday’s attacks and insisted that civilians and workers humanitarian organizations are “not a target”.

Mr. Perthes referred to reports of projectiles hitting United Nations and other humanitarian premises, and of looting at these premises, in several locations in Darfur.

The UNITAMS leader said these acts of violence are disrupting the delivery of vital aid and must stop. “When incidents like these occur, it is the women, men and children who desperately need help who suffer the most,” he said.

Mr. Perthes announced on Sunday that he had persuaded the two warring parties to briefly suspend hostilities, on humanitarian grounds, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

Several senior United Nations officials, including Secretary-General António Guterres, on Saturday strongly condemned the fighting that broke out in Sudan between paramilitaries and the regular army amid general rivalry and called for a return to calm.

The Secretary-General called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. He spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and with the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, on efforts to obtain a de-escalation of the situation. He also spoke with the two rival Sudanese generals. He offered his good offices, his spokesperson said in a message on his Twitter account.

Security Council members call for calm

Members of the Security Council added their voice to calls for an end to hostilities, in a statement to the press expressing their regret for the dead and injured.

In the statement, they urged the parties to restore calm and resume dialogue to resolve the current crisis in Sudan.

They then stressed the importance that humanitarian access be maintained and that the safety of UN personnel be ensured, and reaffirmed their “firm commitment to unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”. of the Republic of the Sudan”.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for UN Info.

The post Fighting in Sudan: WFP suspends operations after the death of 3 staff appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)