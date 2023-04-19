Home » Whale shark released in the Pacific
Whale shark released in the Pacific

A group of fishermen from the Cajambre River they released a whale shark that fell into their nets while carrying out a fishing operation in the Pacific vallecaucano.

This gesture was recognized by the CVC, which highlighted the role of these fishermen in the conservation of marine fauna.

Fishermen from the Punta Bonita community, on the Cajambre River, recorded the exact moment they found a large whale shark in one of their fishing nets.

Within the group of fishermen there were members of an environmental group who together with their other companions decided to release it immediately to cause the least possible stress to the animal.

taking care

Líder Rentería, captain of the task, stated that “we have learned to take care of the environment and to differentiate the species that we cannot capture. Some of us have more than twelve years working and learning about mangroves and marine life. If we take care, we will have more in the future”.

Faced with this decision, Edwar Leonardo Sevilla, CVC marine biologist, highlighted that “We are happy to see this type of action in the fishermen. It has been a long time working with them and they continually show us that there are new ways to proceed, in terms of biodiversity. With them we have environmental education work that has led them to release all the animals that incidentally fall into their artisan nets, mainly sea turtles”.

The whale shark is the largest fish, since it can measure up to twelve meters, it is on the list of animals vulnerable or threatened by indiscriminate fishing, especially in Asian countries, where its population has decreased significantly.

