Whale surprise off Muğla Marmaris – Current News

Whale surprise off Muğla Marmaris

Whale surprise off Muğla Marmaris

Marmaris’te Amos Antik city The whale, which is estimated to be 10-12 meters long, Sperm species, was viewed by the citizens with a mobile phone. Citizens watching on a small excursion boat could not hide their astonishment with the whale that suddenly surfaced. Citizens, who got over their first surprise, recorded this moment with their mobile phones. The whale, which was seen swimming alone, occasionally sprayed water away from the eyes.

